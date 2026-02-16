Kavin Bharti Mittal says he built multiple apps, autonomous AI agents in 7 days using OpenClaw and Claude

Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder of Hike and son of Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, claims that advances in agentic artificial intelligence are compressing product development timelines, saying he built several full-scale applications in just a week using OpenClaw and Anthropic’s Claude Code.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Mittal said the output would previously have required large teams, months of work and significant funding.

“I setup OpenClaw exactly 7 days ago. Since then here's what I've built. In 2025, this would've taken a team of 10-20 people 6-9 months and $1M+ in funding,” he wrote. “7 days. Just Me + OpenClaw + Claude Code… Total cost ~$600 (Tokens, Compute etc).”

Built multiple consumer apps in days

Mittal listed three products developed during the period, including cross-platform note-taking tools and an AI assistant.

The first, called Simple Notes, is described as “a full blown Apple Notes replacement with full sync working on all devices iOS, Mac, Web, Android.”

A second product, Lumenote, aims to rival knowledge-management platform Obsidian, with built-in AI capabilities. He described it as “a full blown Obsidian replacement… handling markdown better + AI fully integrated to speak to my knowledge base.”

The third tool, CleoAI, is a conversational assistant delivered through Telegram rather than a standalone app. “You just talk to it. No app needed,” he said.

Mittal added that OpenClaw itself remains too technical for mainstream users, prompting him to develop a simplified interface. “OC is too technical for a normie… So a version that my gf and siblings can use.”

He said the apps are awaiting Apple’s developer approval for distribution and are built using cloud services including Vercel, Railway and Supabase.

Autonomous agents as “digital staff”

Beyond apps, Mittal highlighted a network of AI agents performing tasks typically handled by employees or service providers.

His primary agent, “Sam,” functions as a chief of staff with broad operational authority.

“Sam is my new Chief of Staff… Emails, Calendar, Bookings, Shopping, Code & Build… Personal CRM… Optimizes Infrastructure,” Mittal wrote, adding that the agent maintains memory across sessions and can deploy sub-agents autonomously.

According to him, the system processed over 1,000 emails, manages appointments, books restaurants via browser automation and even participates in group chats. “I don't think they know he's an agent (!),” he said.

Sam also has its own communication channels, including “his own email and his own phone number,” with voice capabilities powered by ElevenLabs.

Autonomous crypto trading system

Another agent, dubbed “Midas,” manages a cryptocurrency portfolio using predefined strategies and risk controls.

Mittal said the system executes trades directly on exchanges, performs yield farming and generates daily performance reports.

“Midas has full exchange API access… but can never withdraw funds,” he noted, adding that it operates under a locked strategy framework and monitors markets continuously.

AI for scientific research

A third agent, “Ritam,” is focused on theoretical physics and gravity research. Mittal described it as synthesising insights across modern science and ancient texts while scanning academic papers and patents.

“Every theoretical insight gets pressure-tested with ‘so what can we build?’” he wrote.

Sign of the agentic AI shift

Mittal’s post underscores the rapid rise of agent-based AI systems that can plan, execute and coordinate complex tasks with minimal human intervention, a trend gaining traction across the technology industry.

He said additional specialised agents are already in development, including a marketing and distribution team.

“There at least a dozen more agents WIP,” Mittal wrote. “I just spun a team of agents for Marketing & Distribution and I have no idea what to expect!”