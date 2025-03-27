Kia launches upgraded EV6 in India priced at Rs 65.9 lakh: See details

Kia India has launched the latest version of its premium electric vehicle, the Kia EV6, at an ex-showroom price of INR 65.9 lakh (Pan India). The upgraded model, available in a single GT Line variant with all-wheel drive (AWD), promises to deliver a superior driving experience with enhanced features, improved safety, and extended range, making it a formidable player in India’s electric vehicle market.

The new Kia EV6 is powered by a next-gen 84-kWh battery pack that offers an impressive range of 663 km (ARAI MIDC Full) on a single charge. Built on Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the car delivers 325 PS of power and 605 Nm of torque, ensuring a thrilling drive. Moreover, it supports ultra-fast charging, enabling a 10% to 80% recharge in just 18 minutes with a 350kW charger.

Kia has enhanced the vehicle’s aesthetics with 15 design updates, including a more aggressive front-end inspired by the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy. New additions include a Star Map Graphic Connected DRL with Sequential Indicators and sleek 48.74cm (19-inch) Aerodynamic glossy-finish alloy wheels. The EV6’s cabin maintains its luxurious appeal, featuring a double D-cut steering wheel with hands-on detection technology and a dual 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) panoramic curved display for a seamless digital experience.

Kia’s EV6 integrates advanced technology through Kia Connect 2.0, which offers over-the-air (OTA) software updates for 34 ECU controllers, eliminating the need for service center visits. The upgraded Digital Key 2.0, powered by Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, enables users to unlock, start, and share their vehicles using a compatible smartphone, even when it’s in their pocket or bag. The EV6 comes with over 100 connected features to enhance the overall driving experience.

Safety is a key focus for the new Kia EV6, which boasts the latest ADAS 2.0 package with 27 advanced safety features. New autonomous functions include FCA 2.0 - Junction Turning, FCA 2.0 - Junction Crossing, FCA 2.0 - Lane Change Assist, FCA 2.0 - Evasive Steering Assist, and LFA 2.0 - Lane Follow Assist. These features enhance vehicle control during lane changes, emergency maneuvering, and lane maintenance, ensuring a secure driving experience.

Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "The new Kia EV6 is a true testament to our EV mobility advancement, highlighting the design, comfort, and technology. With the bigger battery pack, enhanced safety features and outstanding design, it will set a benchmark in India’s premium EV market and take the EV6 legacy forward. The new EV6 will meet the requirements of the evolving Indian customers who seek both performance and sustainability. It embodies Kia’s vision for the future of mobility, and we are confident that the new EV6 will strengthen our brand presence and contribute significantly to India’s EV adoption journey."

The Kia EV6 will be available in five colours: Snow-White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Wolf Grey, Runway Red, and Yacht Blue Matte.