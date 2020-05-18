Kodak TV licensee Super Plastronics resumes manufacturing

With over two months now since the first phase of the lockdown was announced in the last week of March, an increasing number of consumer durable companies have resumed manufacturing while strictly following the directives issued by the government. The latest company to resume manufacturing is Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, the official brand licensee of Kodak TVs in India.

Some of key changes in Standard operating procedures (SOPs) include installing human sanitisation machines, phased production with staggered shifts, frequent disinfection, sanitisation, compulsory use of masks and protective gears, quarantine floor for any medical emergency, regular temperature checks, physical distancing among employees, frequent sanitisation and employee training to ensure workplace compliance. The company announced its holistic plan focussing on changes in their SOPs to restart businesses without compromising on the health of its workers and providing hygienic products to its consumers.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: What activities will be allowed in red zones from today?

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO- SPPL, a Kodak brand licensee, says, "As manufacturing units reopen, it's a huge relief to the manufacturing industry of India. Yet at the same time, for us health of workers and safety of consumers is first. We have taken the required steps to ensure that safety of the products is not compromised, through strict guidelines on physical distancing and sanitisation. We will also be focussing on online sales channels for safe delivery to our customers across red, orange and green zones, while the retail shops will open as and when we get permissions."

The production will ramp up slowly but steadily, in compliance to government directives and availability of inputs and safety of employees. The current focus of manufacturing would be its latest Kodak CA series which, is one of India's most affordable "Certified Android Smart TVs".

"The electronic industry has already lost Rs 15,000 crore revenues, impacting livelihoods of millions of labourers as well. Resuming manufacturing is the only way to come out of the economic slump, and an opportunity to contribute to honourable PM's vision of #MakeInIndia. SPPL has been manufacturing in the country for the past 30 years, and Kodak TV is now a proud MakeInIndia Brand as well. We reassure our customers that safety is our priority," adds Marwah.

The company believes that once the lockdown gets over, there is going to be a huge spike for 10-15 days followed by a dry out period. The biggest challenge will be to understand how to fill this period gap after 10-15 days.

On the stock front, the company has enough stocks to suffice sales for June and July as well. The only challenge is manufacturing as from day one, they will not be able to scale even 70 or 80 per cent production as only 25 per cent of the employees would be allowed in the factory.

Also Read: Massive dues from govt are hurting MSMEs more than coronavirus

Also Read: Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Rules: Essential shops allowed to reopen, buses, taxis can run, says CM Arvind Kejriwal