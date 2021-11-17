Koo among top 3 hottest social media products in APAC

Koo co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna shared a snippet from the latest Amplitude report on the popular social media products in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Indian startups Koo and CoinDCX made it to this list. “Koo is amongst the top 3 hottest products of APAC in the latest amplitude report,” Radhakrishna tweeted.

This report underscores that the platform provides Indians with a platform to communicate and share media in 13 local Indian languages. Koo is available in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bangla and Gujarati.

The report states, “By focusing on its home audience, Koo is poised to become the social media platform of choice for a community that’s more than 1 billion (100 crore) strong.” The Bengaluru-based social media app has garnered a total $34 million funding since inception in 2020, according to the report.

Koo was declared as an AtmaNirbhar App and won the AtmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held by the Government of India in August 2020. The platform’s popularity went up earlier this year due to the Indian government’s spat with Twitter and growing calls for expanding the ecosystem of homegrown digital platforms.

Koo’s platform has a similar look and feel to Twitter including the user interface. When it comes to the logo, Koo has a yellow bird as its mascot while Twitter features blue-coloured ‘Larry’, inspired by popular basketball player Larry Bird, representing the brand. Despite rising popularity of Koo, India still remains a critical market for companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter with its large population base and rising internet adoption.

