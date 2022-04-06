Koo introduces voluntary self-verification for all users

Home-grown microblogging platform Koo has introduced a voluntary self-verification feature for obtaining a green tick on the user’s profile.

Users who are keen to authenticate their identity, can self-verify their profile using their Government-approved ID card in 30 seconds. Currently, Koo is accepting Aadhar card for self-verification.

According to the company, this move will empower users to prove the authenticity of their accounts on the platform, hence lending credibility to the thoughts and opinions that they share.

To verify the account, the user will have to enter the Government-ID number, enter the OTP they will receive on the registered mobile number, and on successful authentication, a green tick on the profile will appear. This validation process is carried out by Government-authorized third parties as per the company. And responding to data safety for the government id, Koo says the company will not store any information during the process.

Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo, said: "A user who verifies his/her profile is identified as an authentic user, which in turn lends more credibility to their thoughts and opinions. Voluntary self-verification promotes genuine voices on the platform. It also gives them the same privilege of verification that was only available to some eminent accounts on other social media."

“Koo is at the forefront of promoting trust and safety on social media. We are very proud to be the first social media platform in the world to launch a Voluntary Self-Verification system. Users can get self-verified in less than 30 seconds through our safe and secure verification process. This is a huge step towards lending greater authenticity to users and promoting responsible behaviour on the platform. Most social media only give this power to some accounts. Koo is the first platform that has now empowered every user to have the same privilege,” said Koo's CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna.

Since the beta launch a few days ago, over 5000 Koo users have verified their accounts. And Koo expects a lot of users will start seeing this green tick for a verified account and opt for it. Only a very limited percentage might not opt for it.

With over 30 million downloads, Koo is available in over 10 Indian languages.

