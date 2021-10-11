KRAFTON announces key modes, Diwali in-game events for Battlegrounds Mobile India

South Korean video game developer KRAFTON has announced the dates for the upcoming upgrades and new mode launches, as well as the India-specific events schedule for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The online multiplayer royale game developed by PUBG Studios and published by Krafton was launched months after PUB-G was banned, and is now available exclusively to play in India.

Upcoming Key Modes and Availability Dates

Mode Start Date and Time End Date and Time Metro Royale 05:30 pm on September 28, 2021 05:30 am on November 16, 2021 Titan-Last Stand 07:30 AM on October 31, 2021 05:30 am on November 16, 2021 Vikendi 07:30 AM on October 8, 2021 05:30 am on November 16, 2021 Zombie: Survive till Dawn 07:30 am on October 22, 2021 05:30 am on October 22, 2021 Infection Mode 07:30 am on October 31, 2021 05:30 am on November 16, 2021 Payload 2.0 07:30 am on October 31, 2021 05:30 am on November 16, 2021 Erangel – Runic Theme Mode 07:30 am on October 15, 2021 05:30 am on October 22, 2021 Erangel – Runic Theme Mode 07:30 am on October 31, 2021 05:30 am on November 16, 2021

Diwali In-Game Events

Event Event Details Start Date End Date Lamp Exchange Event Collect lamp items via in-game missions and exchange them with permanent ‘Cool Cat set and headband’, permanent ‘Rock Star -Mini14’, and Crate Coupon Scrap. October 20, 2021 November 9, 2021 Diwali Log-in event Log-in to the game for 7 days and earn ‘Naughty Kitty set and headband (valid for 14 days each), Crate Coupon Scrap, and AG. October 29, 2021 November 8, 2021 Premium Crate Special Sale Limited Time Purchase one 50% discount coupon for Premium crate.

October 15, 2021 October 25, 2021

Last week, KRAFTON had announced the introduction of Flora Menace, special features and realistic game dynamics in version 1.6, rolling out on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. This new mode introduced interesting possibilities -- a life barrier created in some part of the map that is encroached by alien creatures.

