KRAFTON announces key modes, Diwali in-game events for Battlegrounds Mobile India

South Korean video game developer KRAFTON has announced the dates for the upcoming upgrades and new mode launches, as well as the India-specific events schedule for Battlegrounds Mobile India.
The online multiplayer royale game developed by PUBG Studios and published by Krafton was launched months after PUB-G was banned, and is now available exclusively to play in India.
Upcoming Key Modes and Availability Dates
|Mode
|Start Date and Time
|End Date and Time
|Metro Royale
|05:30 pm on September 28, 2021
|05:30 am on November 16, 2021
|Titan-Last Stand
|07:30 AM on October 31, 2021
|05:30 am on November 16, 2021
|Vikendi
|07:30 AM on October 8, 2021
|05:30 am on November 16, 2021
|Zombie: Survive till Dawn
|07:30 am on October 22, 2021
|05:30 am on October 22, 2021
|Infection Mode
|07:30 am on October 31, 2021
|05:30 am on November 16, 2021
|Payload 2.0
|07:30 am on October 31, 2021
|05:30 am on November 16, 2021
|Erangel – Runic Theme Mode
|07:30 am on October 15, 2021
|05:30 am on October 22, 2021
|Erangel – Runic Theme Mode
|07:30 am on October 31, 2021
|05:30 am on November 16, 2021
Diwali In-Game Events
|Event
|Event Details
|Start Date
|End Date
|
Lamp Exchange Event
|Collect lamp items via in-game missions and exchange them with permanent ‘Cool Cat set and headband’, permanent ‘Rock Star -Mini14’, and Crate Coupon Scrap.
|October 20, 2021
|
November 9, 2021
|Diwali Log-in event
|Log-in to the game for 7 days and earn ‘Naughty Kitty set and headband (valid for 14 days each), Crate Coupon Scrap, and AG.
|October 29, 2021
|November 8, 2021
|Premium Crate Special Sale Limited Time
|Purchase one 50% discount coupon for Premium crate.
|
October 15, 2021
|October 25, 2021
Last week, KRAFTON had announced the introduction of Flora Menace, special features and realistic game dynamics in version 1.6, rolling out on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. This new mode introduced interesting possibilities -- a life barrier created in some part of the map that is encroached by alien creatures.
