Land Rover Defender Octa launched in India at ₹2.59 crore

Land Rover has officially launched the Defender Octa in India, making it the most powerful model in the Defender lineup. Priced at ₹2.59 crore (ex-showroom), the flagship off-roader is available exclusively in the 110 (5-door) body style. Additionally, a more exclusive Defender Octa Edition One is on offer for the first year of production, priced at ₹2.79 crore.

Design and Dimensions

Compared to the standard Defender, the Octa receives multiple design enhancements and revised dimensions to improve both aesthetics and capability. The ride height has been increased by 28mm, while the width is now 68mm greater. The Octa also boasts a class-leading water-wading capacity of one metre, 100mm deeper than any other Defender, and an impressive ground clearance of 323mm.

To enhance its off-road capability, the Defender Octa features redesigned bumpers that improve approach and departure angles, a wider stance, and larger air intakes for better cooling. The rear is equipped with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, towing hooks, and a quad-exhaust system, which alters its sound profile when Octa mode is activated.

The SUV rides on standard 20" alloy wheels, with 22" wheels available as an option. Colour choices include Charente Grey and Petra Copper for the standard Octa, while the Octa Edition One gets exclusive Faroe Green and Carpathian Grey. All variants feature a gloss Narvik Black contrast roof and tailgate, with an optional matte protective film for added durability.

Powertrain and Performance

At the heart of the Defender Octa is a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine, delivering an output of 635 PS (626bhp) and 750Nm of peak torque, which can be increased to 800Nm using launch control. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 4WD system, the Octa accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 4 seconds.

The SUV comes equipped with a 6D Dynamic suspension system, which significantly reduces pitch and roll motions for enhanced stability both on and off the road. It also features reworked chassis and suspension components, along with specially developed tyres, ensuring optimal grip and control across different terrains.

A unique addition is the Octa mode, which optimises traction, braking, and acceleration, particularly for loose surfaces like sand and gravel. This mode also enhances the interior experience by modifying the ambient lighting, exhaust note, gearshifts, and ABS calibration.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Defender Octa retains its minimalist yet functional design, with premium Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather upholstery as standard. The front seats are sportier, offering additional bolstering and integrated headrests for improved support.

Feature highlights include an 11.4" touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 15-speaker 700W Meridian surround sound system integrated with haptic feedback seats, and three-zone automatic climate control with rear vents. Additional features include a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, hill hold assist, traction control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The SUV also comes with a unique wade sensing feature, which displays real-time water depth on the infotainment screen, ensuring safe river crossings.

Competition

As a high-performance luxury off-roader, the Defender Octa competes with the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX, offering a compelling combination of rugged capability and premium refinement.