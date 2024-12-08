Lando Norris dominates Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to secure McLaren’s constructors’ title

In a race filled with drama and historic milestones, Lando Norris delivered a stunning performance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading from start to finish to clinch McLaren’s first Constructors’ Championship in 26 years. The Briton’s victory, his fourth of the season, capped off a stellar year for the team and ended Ferrari’s hopes of a last-minute upset.

“You all deserve this. Thank you so much. It’s been a special year,” Norris said over the team radio as he crossed the line. “Next year is going to be my year too.”

A Historic Win for McLaren

The 25 points from Norris’s victory, combined with teammate Oscar Piastri’s single point from a 10th-place finish, gave McLaren a 14-point lead over Ferrari in the final standings. It marked the first time since 1998 that McLaren lifted the Constructors’ trophy, cementing their resurgence as a force in Formula One.

The race, however, didn’t come without challenges. Piastri’s hopes of a strong finish were dashed after a first-corner collision with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, dropping him to the back of the pack.

Ferrari Takes the Fight to the Podium

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc secured second and third places, respectively, but their efforts fell short of toppling McLaren. Leclerc made an incredible charge through the field, starting 19th and finishing on the podium, a feat that showcased his skill and determination.

“Unfortunately, we were starting too far back to do anything better than what we did,” Leclerc said. “It hurts when a season is so close until the end.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes Farewell

Lewis Hamilton’s final race for Mercedes was another highlight. Starting 16th, the seven-time world champion clawed his way to fourth, overtaking teammate George Russell on the final lap. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praised the performance: “Lewis, that was the drive of a world champion.”

Hamilton, who joins Ferrari next season, ended his Mercedes tenure with a celebratory tyre-smoking spin, saluting the crowd in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen’s Struggles

Max Verstappen, already crowned a four-time Drivers’ Champion, endured a frustrating race. A collision with Piastri earned him a 10-second penalty, and his frustration was evident over the team radio: “Could we ask for 20 seconds, stupid idiots,” he quipped. The Dutch driver finished sixth, far from the dominant form he displayed throughout the season.

Midfield Battles and McLaren’s Triumph

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly claimed seventh, helping his team secure sixth in the Constructors’ standings, while Haas’s Nico Hulkenberg and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10.

For McLaren, the win marked a new chapter. CEO Zak Brown reflected on the tense race: “That was the worst two hours of my life, by far. That race, he (Norris) carried us. He drove flawlessly.”

Looking Ahead

As teams begin preparations for the 2025 season, McLaren’s resurgence and Norris’s declaration of intent signal that they’ll be a team to watch. Meanwhile, Ferrari welcomes the powerhouse pairing of Hamilton and Leclerc, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in Formula One.