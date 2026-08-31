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Laptop cleaning hack: This simple household item can remove dust from hidden corners

Laptop cleaning hack: This simple household item can remove dust from hidden corners

A quick laptop wipe may leave dust hiding in hard-to-reach spots. Here’s a simple cleaning trick that can help you tackle those overlooked areas without specialised equipment.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Laptop cleaning hack: This simple household item can remove dust from hidden cornersA cotton swab can help remove dust and debris from hard-to-reach laptop corners.

Your laptop may look clean after a quick wipe, but dust, crumbs, hair and other debris can still collect in areas that are difficult to reach. These particles can settle around keyboard keys, touchpad edges, narrow seams and ventilation grilles, making routine cleaning harder over time. 

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The problem can be more noticeable if you regularly eat while using your laptop. While specialised cleaning tools are available, you may already have a simple household item that can help tackle some of these hard-to-reach spots. However, it needs to be used carefully to prevent debris or fibres from being pushed further inside the device.

Where you can use it

A dry cotton swab can be useful for cleaning the edges of keyboard keys, where dust, hair and food particles can accumulate. Gently move the swab along the sides of the keys without pressing hard or forcing it underneath them.

You can also use it around the touchpad border, particularly its corners. For the touchpad surface itself, use a soft microfibre cloth instead.

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Cotton swabs can also help clean narrow seams around the laptop lid, palm rest and outer panels. Roll the swab gently between your fingers so it picks up dust rather than pushing it further inside. When cleaning ventilation grilles, stick to the visible edges and never insert the swab into the openings. Heavy internal dust buildup may require an air blower or professional cleaning.

What you should avoid

Before cleaning, shut down the laptop and unplug the charger and other cables. Keep cotton swabs completely dry when working around gaps and vents.

Never push a cotton swab inside USB ports, headphone jacks or other openings, as this could push debris deeper or leave cotton fibres behind.

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Do not use cotton swabs on the screen. Use a clean microfibre cloth instead, and never spray cleaning liquid directly onto the laptop. If the swab becomes dirty, replace it rather than spreading the collected dust to another part of the device.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 31, 2026 12:14 PM IST
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