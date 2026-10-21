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Lava Aura Curve 5G launched in India at Rs 23,999 with curved AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery

Lava Aura Curve 5G launched in India at Rs 23,999 with curved AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery

Lava is targeting offline retail buyers with a smartphone that combines a curved screen, a rear mini-display, and a large battery, along with a commitment to software updates.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 5:56 PM IST
Lava Aura Curve 5G launched in India at Rs 23,999 with curved AMOLED display, 6,000mAh batteryLava Aura Curve 5G launched in India. (Image: Lava)

Lava has introduced the Aura Curve 5G in India as smartphone makers use design and practical features to stand out in the crowded mid-range market. Priced below Rs 25,000, the new handset pairs a curved AMOLED panel with a small rear display, a 6,000mAh battery, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 7100 chipset. Its positioning is also worth noting, as the Aura Curve is designed for customers who prefer buying their phones from physical stores rather than online platforms.

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The device shares several specifications with Lava’s Virat Curve 5G, launched in September, but arrives under the company’s new Aura series.

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A curved screen, rear display and performance hardware

The Aura Curve 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,100 nits and 1,920Hz PWM dimming. Its secondary rear screen can display notifications, battery status and custom messages, and also offers music controls. The phone has a vegan leather finish and weighs 184g.

The device is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, clocked at up to 2.4GHz. It comes with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage, plus up to 6GB of additional virtual RAM. Lava claims the handset scores more than 800,000 on AnTuTu.

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For photography, it features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 rear camera with electronic image stabilisation and 2K video recording, plus a 13-megapixel selfie camera with screen flash. Camera modes include Night Mode, Pro Video, Dual-View Video, Motion Photo and Sports Mode.

Battery, software and price in India

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. However, the charger included in the box is rated at 33W. Other hardware features include an infrared blaster, dual stereo speakers, dual-microphone noise cancellation and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Aura Curve runs Android 16 and includes Lava’s Vayu AI features. Lava says the phone ships without pre-installed apps or ads and will receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. For durability, it carries an IP64 rating, MIL-STD-810H certification and IronGuard Protection with Al-Si DT Star 2 cover glass.

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Lava has priced the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at Rs 23,999. The phone is available through the company’s offline retail network in Ambar Blue and Him Silver. You also get access to Lava’s Free Service at Home after-sales programme.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 5:56 PM IST
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