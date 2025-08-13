Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 review: Surprisingly slick for the price

If you’ve been living in the sub-₹15,000 Android world long enough, you start lowering expectations: dim LCDs, sluggish processors, and more bloatware than you can uninstall. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, however, feels like someone at Lava decided to sneak in features usually reserved for phones twice its price.

Advertisement

Design and Display

The first thing you notice is just how thin it is. At 7.55mm, the Blaze AMOLED 2 is comfortably the slimmest in its price bracket, and the Linea design on the back adds just enough flair to make it stand out without screaming for attention. I tested the Feather White version, which catches light beautifully but doesn’t feel like a fingerprint magnet.

Flip it over and the 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel greets you with inky blacks and punchy colours. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling buttery, and HDR videos pop in a way you simply don’t expect at ₹13,499. It’s the kind of display that makes you want to rewatch old Netflix favourites just to see how good they look.

Advertisement

Performance That Feels More Expensive

Powering the Blaze AMOLED 2 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7060, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an extra 6GB of virtual memory. Lava isn’t bluffing about speed here, switching between heavy apps felt smooth, and even gaming was surprisingly competent. An AnTuTu score north of 500,000 isn’t just a number; it translates to snappy performance in daily use.

Storage is 128GB UFS 3.1, and it shows. App installs are quick, file transfers zip along, and loading screens are minimal. The clean Android 15 interface with zero bloatware helps too, no random apps begging for your attention.

Cameras That Punch Above Their Weight

The 50MP Sony IMX752 sensor on the back is the star of the show. Daylight shots come out crisp, with natural colours and solid dynamic range. Night shots are better than expected in this range, and the processing keeps noise under control. The 8MP front camera is reliable for social media, not flagship quality, but it nails skin tones.

Advertisement

Battery and Charging

The 5000mAh battery easily lasts a day and a half of mixed use. I consistently ended the day with about 30% left. The 33W charger in the box tops it up in about an hour and fifteen minutes, which isn’t lightning-fast but is still quick enough that battery anxiety never sets in.

Verdict

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 isn’t just another budget phone trying to stand out with a gimmick. It nails the basics, adds a genuinely premium display, and throws in extras like clean software and respectable performance. At ₹13,499, it’s an easy recommendation if you want something that feels fresh without breaking the bank.

Pros

• Gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display

• Slim and lightweight design

• Solid performance with Dimensity 7060

• Clean Android 15 with no bloatware

• Competitive main camera performance

Cons

• Charging is quick, but not the fastest in the segment

• Front camera could be sharper in low light