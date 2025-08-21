Lava launches Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone in India at ₹13,999

Lava has made its debut in the gaming smartphone segment with the launch of the Play Ultra 5G, a mid-range device powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 processor. The phone, priced at ₹13,999 (inclusive of bank offers), will be available exclusively on Amazon starting 25 August.

The Play Ultra is built to cater to gaming enthusiasts, featuring a 6.67-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1000 nits for smooth and vivid visuals. It also supports 10-finger multi-touch, making it suitable for complex in-game controls. The device scored over 700,000 on AnTuTu, highlighting its performance credentials, while MediaTek’s HyperEngine technology enhances frame rates, efficiency and overall gameplay.

Advertisement

On the design front, the smartphone offers an IP64-rated rugged build with finishes in Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate. It also comes equipped with dual stereo speakers for immersive sound.

Photography is handled by a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor paired with a 5MP macro lens, while the front has a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. Camera features include Night Mode, HDR, Portrait, Panorama, Slow Motion, Dual View Video and Google Lens integration.

Battery performance is powered by a 5000mAh cell with 33W fast charging, capable of going from 0 to 100 percent in 83 minutes. According to Lava, users can expect up to 45 hours of talk time and around 650 minutes of continuous YouTube playback.

Advertisement

The phone ships with Android 15 and comes with the assurance of two major OS updates and three years of security patches. Lava has also included its Free Service@Home offering, which allows customers across India to get doorstep service support.

Speaking about the launch, Sumit Singh, Head – Product, Lava International, said, “The Play series is conceptualised to provide excellent gaming exposure alongside a compact, performance-driven smartphone. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a flat AMOLED display paired with Hyper Engine optimisation, the Play Ultra stands out with a strong camera, a powerful processor and an exceptional gaming experience in this segment. This new series aims to diversify our offerings, reflect users’ interests and set new standards with competitive pricing. We are delighted with the response to our latest AMOLED 2 and are optimistic that the Play Ultra will make this festive season a true playtime.”

Advertisement

The Lava Play Ultra will be offered in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at ₹14,999 (₹13,999 after offers) and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at ₹16,499 (₹15,499 after offers). Storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD.