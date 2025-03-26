Lava Shark launched with iPhone 16 Pro-like design, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery

Lava Shark has just been launched in India. It is an entry-level smartphone with a price tag of just ₹6,999, and a very inspired design, looking similar to the iPhone 16 Pro thanks to its triple rear camera arrangement. The inspiration continues with the colours - Titanium Gold being one of the finishes for the Lava Shark. The other is called Stealth Black.

Shark will be a new series of entry-level smartphones, and the company says these are made for first-time smartphone buyers. All smartphones in this series will be priced under ₹9,000 according to Lava.

The phone comes with a 6.67" HD+ display with a 720 x 1612 resolution. It runs on the Unisoc T606 processor, which is an entry-level octa-core chipset. It comes with 4GB RAM with an option to extend it with 4GB virtual RAM as well, and has 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB.

Lava has highlighted that the phone has a 50MP AI rear camera, and mentioned additional features like AI Mode, Portrait, Pro Mode, and HDR. On the front is an 8MP selfie camera.

The Lava Shark comes with 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. However, the phone only comes with a 10W charger in the box. It runs on Android 14 out of the box.

In terms of security features, the Lava Shark has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which the company claims can unlock the phone in 0.28 seconds. It also has face unlock feature, which unlocks the phone in 0.68 seconds.

The Lava Shark is available in retail stores, and Lava also offers 1-year warranty and free Service at Home facilities for buyers.