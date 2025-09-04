Lava Yuva Smart 2 launched in India at ₹6,099: Check specifications and features

Lava has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Lava Yuva Smart 2, expanding the company’s Yuva Smart series. The device is aimed at first-time smartphone users and younger consumers, offering a range of modern features at a price of ₹6,099.

The Yuva Smart 2 is powered by a UNISOC SC9863a octa-core processor and comes with 3GB RAM, an additional 3GB of virtual RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is available in two colours, Crystal Gold and Crystal Blue.

For photography, the handset is equipped with a 13MP AI dual rear camera system that includes several modes such as Portrait, HDR, Panorama, and Night Mode. On the front, a 5MP camera is provided for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a Type-C port. Security options include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. The device runs on Android 15 Go Edition, with the company emphasising a clean, bloatware-free experience.

The Yuva Smart 2 also comes with Lava’s Free Service@Home initiative, offering doorstep after-sales service across India, in addition to support through retail outlets.

With its combination of performance, large display, and long battery life, Lava is positioning the Yuva Smart 2 as an entry-level option for those transitioning from feature phones to smartphones.

The smartphone is now available for purchase across Lava retail stores in India.