Meta Platforms has announced a major leadership reshuffle as it accelerates its push into artificial intelligence, naming board member Dina Powell McCormick as its new president and vice chairman. The move places a seasoned Wall Street executive and former senior Trump administration official at the top of one of the world’s most influential technology companies.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the appointment reflects the growing complexity of the company’s ambitions as it scales its AI efforts. Powell McCormick, who had been serving on Meta’s board, is moving into an executive role as the company sharpens its focus on competing with rivals such as OpenAI and Google. “As we scale, the complexity of what we’re building is changing,” Meta said, explaining the need for her experience on the leadership team.

Powell McCormick brings a diverse background spanning finance, government and global client services. She most recently served as vice chair, president and head of global client services at merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners. Before that, she spent 16 years in senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs. In government, she was deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump during his first term. She is married to Pennsylvania Republican Senator Dave McCormick.

Her appointment also underscores Meta’s growing willingness to draw from conservative political circles. Powell McCormick is the second former Trump administration official hired by Meta in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the company named Curtis Joseph Mahoney — who previously served as a deputy US trade representative during Trump’s first term — as its new chief legal officer.

Trump himself welcomed the move, offering public praise on his Truth Social platform. “Congratulations to DINA POWELL MCCORMICK, WHO HAS JUST BEEN NAMED THE NEW PRESIDENT OF META. A great choice by Mark Z!!!” he wrote, adding that she had served his administration “with strength and distinction.”

The leadership change comes as Zuckerberg continues to remake Meta for the AI era, reportedly offering centimillion-dollar compensation packages to top AI researchers in an effort to stay ahead in the race for next-generation models. At the same time, the company has adopted a more conservative leadership posture, including eliminating DEI policies and adding UFC CEO Dana White to its board.

Despite intense competition in AI and ongoing scrutiny of Big Tech, Meta remains a dominant force in social media. Instagram continues to expand, while its short-video platform Reels has become a major revenue engine, generating more than $50 billion in annualized advertising revenue.