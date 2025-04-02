Leaked Apple Watch Series 10 prototype hints at future health innovations

A leaked prototype of the Apple Watch Series 10 has sparked speculation about Apple’s future plans for health monitoring features. The images, shared by the well-known leaker @StellaFudge, reveal a unique sensor layout that significantly differs from the version of the Series 10 launched last year.

The leaked prototype features a redesigned sensor array, with notably smaller heart rate and blood oxygen sensors positioned closer to the centre of the device. This new arrangement has created space for an additional light ring surrounding the sensors, an element that has not appeared on any previous Apple Watch model. Despite the intriguing addition, it remains unclear what function the light ring serves, as the prototype runs an internal build of watchOS 11.1 without any pre-installed health apps, making it impossible to assess new features.

Rumours have long suggested that Apple is working on adding blood glucose and blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch, but challenges have delayed their implementation. Although the Cupertino-based company has been experimenting with these advanced sensors, they were ultimately not included in the final version of the Series 10, reportedly to prioritise the refreshed design introduced last year.

The leaked prototype is thought to have been used internally for testing, indicating that Apple is continuing to explore more advanced health monitoring capabilities. The internal watchOS 11.1 build on the prototype dates back to October 2024, hinting that Apple has been refining the technology for some time. However, it remains uncertain whether these new features will be ready in time for the Apple Watch Series 11, or whether they will be delayed further as the company grapples with the technical challenges of implementing such innovations.

While the official Apple Watch Series 10 launched without any major new health sensors, the existence of this prototype suggests that Apple has far more ambitious goals for health tracking. Whether or not these features will eventually see the light of day remains to be seen, but the prototype leak has certainly raised expectations for future Apple Watch models.