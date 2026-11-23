India's cybercrime agency, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), warns WhatsApp users about the risks of leaving their WhatsApp Web accounts logged in on computers or other devices. According to the advisory, leaving WhatsApp Web logged in could lead to unauthorised access, allowing scammers to access the user's account without needing to log in again. This means they can view personal conversations, impersonate users and defraud others.
An advisory by the Union Home Ministry's anti-cybercrime wing dated November 18 stated that "an authenticated WhatsApp Web session may, under certain circumstances, be misused to gain unauthorized access to a user’s WhatsApp account. Such unauthorized access may allow a malicious person to read messages, send messages while impersonating the user, access contacts and group conversations, and misuse the trusted identity of the account holder for fraud, phishing, social engineering or other malicious activities.”