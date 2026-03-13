Legacy of Shantanu Narayen: The Indian-origin CEO who transformed Adobe

Adobe’s Chief Executive Officer, Shantanu Narayen, will be stepping down after 18 years of reign in the company. Narayen has created a legacy that places him firmly among the most prominent Indian-origin executives in Silicon Valley, including Sundar Pichai of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, and Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo.

Advertisement

To honour his legacy, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella also shared a heartfelt message on X (Formerly Twitter), saying, “Congrats, Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You’ve built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what’s possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere.”

“Grateful for your friendship, mentorship, and for all you’ve done for Adobe and for our industry,” he added.

Congrats Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You’ve built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what’s possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere. What has always stood out to me is the empathy you’ve brought to the creative… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 12, 2026

To recall Narayan’s years in the tech industry, we have compiled his milestones, leadership, and innovations that defined his remarkable tenure at Adobe.

Advertisement

Shantanu Narayen’s early life and academic journey

Narayen belongs to a Telugu Hindu family, and he spent most of his youth in Hyderabad. wanted to pursue journalism during his youth. He completed schooling from Hyderabad Public School and ended up pursuing a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication engineering from the University College of Engineering at Osmania University.

Later, he moved to the United States and completed a master's in computer science from Bowling Green State University. He has also done an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Narayen’s professional journey and time at Adobe

Before joining Adobe, he worked across tech companies in Silicon Valley, including Measurex Automation Systems, Apple, and Silicon Graphics. In 1996, he co-founded Pictra Inc., which was a digital photo-sharing startup.

Advertisement

In 1998, Narayen joined Adobe as senior vice president of worldwide product development. By 2005, he became president and chief operating officer, and in December 2007, he was finally named CEO, replacing Bruce Chizen.

When he became CEO, Adobe was known for selling boxed copies of Photoshop in retail stores. From his crucial years building the company, to now dominating every corner of the digital economy, including creative design, marketing analytics, document management and embracing generative AI.

In 2012, Narayen moved the traditional boxed software model to a subscription-based platform called Creative Cloud that included the company's flagship creative tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and others. It was a risky move for the company as many questioned whether customers would be willing to pay a monthly fee for software.

In the same year, Narayen was recognised as Barron's Best CEOs at Fortune Businessperson of the Year.

Reportedly, Creative Cloud now generates over $21 billion in annual recurring revenue, accounting for roughly 95% of Adobe's total revenue.

In 2016, Adobe launched Sensei, its AI and machine learning platform, automating editing tasks, content analysis, and bringing greater personalisation capabilities.

In 2018, the company crossed the $100 billion market capitalisation threshold and entered the Fortune 500 for the first time.

Advertisement

In 2023, the company launched its generative AI platform, Adobe Firefly, which gave users access to create and edit images and video content using natural language prompts.

Narayen was also Glassdoor's No. 1 CEO between 2018 and 2020. In 2018, The Economic Times of India named him Global Indian of the Year. In 2019, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian honours, for his contributions to trade and industry.