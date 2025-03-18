Lenovo Idea Tab Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8300, AI features for ₹27,999

Lenovo has launched its latest Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, an AI-enabled tablet designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, the tablet features a 12.7" 3K display, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a suite of AI-driven tools aimed at improving user experience.

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India, said, "We are proud to launch a versatile tablet power-packed with unique features. Equipped with AI, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro seamlessly integrates performance and intelligence."

AI-Driven Features and Multitasking

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro includes AI features such as Circle to Search and Google Gemini for efficient navigation and multitasking. The tab also has a feature letting users translate content without leaving their current task or switching apps. The tablet is bundled with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus, which supports 4,096 pressure levels, tilt detection, and palm rejection.

Display and Audio

The 12.7" 3K display features a 144Hz refresh rate, a quad-speaker system, tuned by JBL and enhanced with Dolby Atmos.

Battery and Design

The Idea Tab Pro is powered by a 10,200mAh battery, which Lenovo says is good for up to 10 hours of usage. It also has support for 45W quick charging. Weighing 620g, the tablet features a metal chassis. Lenovo has also incorporated recycled materials into the design as part of its sustainability efforts.

Software Support

Launching with Android 14, Lenovo promises two major OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the tablet. It also supports Lenovo SmartConnect, enabling seamless cross-device control, app streaming, and smart clipboard functionality with other Lenovo devices.

Pricing

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro will be available at a starting price of ₹27,999. It also has an optional 2-in-1 keyboard pack.