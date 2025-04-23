Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 launched with Intel, AMD processors, starts at Rs 63,790

Lenovo has launched the IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 edition in the Indian market. Aimed at hybrid workers, students and content creators, the new model offers an updated design and performance improvements for a range of everyday computing tasks.

The 2025 edition of the IdeaPad Slim 3 features a redesigned chassis, including a new metal build option in select models. It is powered by the latest Intel Raptor Lake H and AMD HawkPoint processors, delivering up to 25W TDP performance. Lenovo says its Smart Power optimisation technology helps balance power efficiency and performance for smoother multitasking.

Advertisement

The device is equipped with a range of modern hardware features, including a full-featured USB-C port, dual SSD slots, and DDR5 RAM with the option for future upgrades. These are designed to offer users more speed and flexibility for work and entertainment needs.

In terms of display, the laptop comes in three sizes: 14-inch, 15.3-inch, and 16-inch, with select models offering WUXGA IPS panels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Additional design upgrades include a larger touchpad and a refined keyboard layout, with select variants being as slim as 16.95mm.

For privacy and clarity during video calls, the IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 includes a Full HD and IR camera with a privacy shutter, a dual-microphone array, and user-facing speakers. It supports Rapid Charge Boost and is available with a battery capacity of up to 60Whr.

Advertisement

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India, said, "The IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 is built for thinkers, creators, and doers. From hybrid workers to digital learners, it delivers next-level productivity, immersive entertainment, and smarter performance. It’s your everyday companion that redefines what is possible in the mainstream computing segment."

The laptop has been tested to meet MIL-STD 810H durability standards and holds an EPEAT Gold rating. It also incorporates AI-powered webcam features and noise-cancellation for improved conferencing experiences.

The IdeaPad Slim 3, 2025 is priced starting at ₹63,790 and will be available in multiple configurations. It can be purchased via Lenovo’s official website, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, major e-commerce platforms, and leading retail outlets across India. The device comes with a one-year standard warranty and includes one year of Accidental Damage Protection.