Lenovo launches first-ever Chromebook with Dolby Atmos in collaboration with Dolby and Google

Lenovo, in partnership with Dolby Laboratories and Google, has announced the launch of the Lenovo Chromebook Plus (14”, 10), marking the debut of the world’s first Chromebook equipped with Dolby Atmos technology.

The new Chromebook is designed to enhance multimedia experiences with immersive, spatial audio. Dolby Atmos delivers sound that moves around the user in a three-dimensional space, aiming to offer a more engaging listening experience whether through headphones or built-in laptop speakers.

Mahesh Balakrishnan, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, noted that Chromebooks are widely recognised for their simplicity, affordability, and creative potential. He added, “With Dolby Atmos now available on the Lenovo Chromebook Plus, we are bringing cutting-edge, immersive audio to an even broader and more diverse audience.”

Benny Zhang, Executive Director and General Manager of Chromebooks at Lenovo, described the product as a significant development in Lenovo’s collaboration with Dolby. “We are committed to bringing innovative firsts to consumers everywhere,” Zhang said.

Google echoed this sentiment, with John Maletis, VP of ChromeOS Product, stating that Dolby had played a crucial role in Google’s aim to offer high-quality audio experiences. “As we continue to innovate within the Chromebook lineup, our priority remains delivering exceptional performance and experiences that truly matter to you,” he said.

With this release, the three companies aim to make premium audio experiences more accessible to users of budget-friendly laptops, particularly in the education and entertainment segments where Chromebooks are commonly used.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus (14”, 10) is expected to be available in select markets soon.