Lenovo Legion Pro 7i launched in India with Nvidia RTX 5090 and OLED display

Lenovo has launched its latest flagship gaming laptop, the Legion Pro 7i, in India at a starting price of ₹2,39,990. The laptop is targeted at esports professionals, gamers, and creators.

At the heart of the machine is Intel’s latest Core Ultra 9 HX processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics with 24GB of VRAM. The setup is aimed at delivering high frame rates, enhanced ray tracing, and AI-driven features powered by NVIDIA DLSS 4. To manage thermals, the Legion Pro 7i incorporates Lenovo’s Coldfront: Vapor system with a Hyper Chamber design, capable of delivering up to 275W of Thermal Design Power (TDP) in extreme mode. Turbo-charged fans and a large vapour chamber help maintain sustained peak performance with reduced noise.

A standout feature is the new 16-inch WQXGA Lenovo PureSight OLED display, offering a 500-nit peak brightness, support for Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 1000 certification. The screen has a

The Legion Pro 7i also features Lenovo’s AI Engine+, powered by dedicated LA3 and LA1 chips. The system dynamically adjusts settings to optimise frame rates in real time. Gamers can access Legion Space, which is a new centralised software hub for device management, performance tuning, and library integration. There are in-built tools like Game Clip Master and Game Companion.

On the input front, the laptop comes equipped with a redesigned Legion TrueStrike keyboard featuring 1.6mm key travel, swappable 4-key zones, and RGB lighting synced via AI. Audio is handled by Nahimic 3D sound by SteelSeries, while Windows 11 comes pre-installed along with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.