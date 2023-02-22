Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop with two displays launched in India; check specs, price

Lenovo has launched its latest laptop in India - the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3. It comes with an 8-inch secondary display and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 SoC.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 features a 17.3-inch display with a 21:10 ultra-wide ratio, 3K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports Dolby Vision and touch input. Despite its big display, it weighs in at under 2kg.

The laptop has an 8-inch HD+ secondary display on the right side of the keyboard which also has touch support. It also has a backlit keyboard and an FHD infrared webcam with shutter privacy.

Under the hood, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is powered by a 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12500H Processor (E-Core Max 3.30 GHz, P-Core Max 4.50 GHz with Turbo Boost, 12 Cores, 16 Threads, 18 MB Cache) or an i7-12700H Processor (E-Core Max 3.50 GHz, P-Core Max 4.70 GHz with Turbo Boost, 14 Cores, 20 Threads, 24 MB Cache). It is paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card, which can handle most productivity applications with ease.

In terms of connectivity, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 comes with a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.2. The laptop is equipped with a 70Wh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is priced starting at Rs 1,94,990 and is available via the company's official website and retail stores.

