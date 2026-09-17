Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
'Less than 20% employees affected': Adidas denies reports of 50% job cuts at India Tech Hub

'Less than 20% employees affected': Adidas denies reports of 50% job cuts at India Tech Hub

It further said that it has several open roles across the organisation, adding that affected employees can explore those opportunities. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mehak Agarwal
Mehak Agarwal
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 3:57 PM IST
'Less than 20% employees affected': Adidas denies reports of 50% job cuts at India Tech HubEmployees reportedly received the information about layoffs during a townhall on September 15

Layoffs 2026: Adidas has denied media reports suggesting that around 50% of its workforce was laid off at its India Tech Hub in Gurugram. The company said in a statement to Business Today that while the layoffs did take place, less than 20% of its India Technology workforce was impacted.

Advertisement

"These changes are intended to simplify parts of our organization, strengthen critical capabilities, and position adidas for long-term success in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment," the company statement read. It further said that it has several open roles across the organisation, adding that affected employees can explore those opportunities.

Here's what the company said

As part of our ongoing efforts to align our operating model with the evolving needs of the business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles within our Technology organization in India. These changes are intended to simplify parts of our organization, strengthen critical capabilities, and position adidas for long-term success in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.

Advertisement

We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas. We are committed to supporting affected employees with care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance during this time. India remains a strategically important market for adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions.

The impact of these changes is less than 20% of our India Technology organization. We continue to invest in strategic capabilities and have several open roles across the organisation. Affected employees are encouraged to explore these opportunities as we build the skills and expertise needed for the future.

Adidas India Tech Hub layoffs

Software engineers, data scientists, and data engineers were among the hardest hit, Wocult reported. The report stated that employees reportedly received the information about layoffs during a townhall on September 15, following which those affected were divided into two groups.

Advertisement

While some of them received exit letters on the same day, others were asked to stay till December to complete handovers at other tech hubs while looking for another role. It further stated that those unable to secure another role by then have been told that December 15 is their last working day.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mehak Agarwal
Mehak Agarwal

Mehak Agarwal, Senior Sub-Editor at BusinessToday.In, is a news junkie with a nose for trends and a soft spot for all things entertainment and politics. When she’s not chasing headlines, she’s diving into fiery political debates—coffee in hand, of course. Off duty, you’ll find her scrolling through memes, binge-watching thrillers or documentaries on Netflix and Amazon, and always on the hunt for the next great story (or series).

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more