LG launches 2 smart monitors in India with 4K UHD and webOS integration

LG has introduced two new smart monitors, the 27SR75U and 32SR75U, aimed at catering to both professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. The monitors come equipped with 4K UHD resolution, integrated webOS23, and multiple connectivity features.

The newly launched monitors are positioned as versatile devices, designed to offer a mix of work and leisure functionalities. Among their key highlights are a 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10 support, and a three-side virtually borderless design. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port with 65W charging, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The monitors also support features such as AirPlay2, ScreenShare, and voice control via the Magic Remote and LG ThinQ voice assistant.

“At LG, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the way people work and play,” said Young Hwan Jung, MS Sales Division Leader, LG Electronics. “The new Smart Monitors – 27SR75U and 32SR75U – are a testament to this vision. Whether you’re a professional seeking a clutter-free workspace or an entertainment enthusiast looking for an immersive experience, the Smart Monitors offer the perfect blend of performance, design, and convenience.”

The 27SR75U model features a 27" IPS panel with 350 nits of brightness, providing wider viewing angles and enhanced colour accuracy. Meanwhile, the 32SR75U offers a 32" VA panel with 250 nits brightness, aimed at delivering deeper contrast for a more immersive experience.

Both models are equipped with built-in 5W speakers and come pre-loaded with apps for streaming, sports, music, fitness, and cloud gaming. The inclusion of webOS23 enables access to over 100 free channels via LG Channels, transforming the monitors into standalone entertainment hubs.

The 27SR75U is priced at ₹32,000 and the 32SR75U at ₹38,000. Both monitors will be available for purchase on Amazon and LG’s official website.