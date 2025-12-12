LG launches new washing machine line-up with advanced AI technology in India

LG today unveiled its latest Washing Machine line-up, a collection of 10 models spanning washer-dryers, front-load, and top-load machines. Engineered with premium design and cutting-edge technology, this new range introduces advanced AI to deliver superior fabric care, intelligent washing, and enhanced convenience for Indian households.

The new range operates under the campaign slogan, “AI Detection. Washing Perfection.” This highlights the core innovation: AIDD 2.0 technology, which detects fabric type and needs with precision to ensure optimal washing performance with minimal user effort.

Advertisement

Sanjay Chitkara, Co-Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India Ltd, emphasised the company’s commitment: “The new AIDD 2.0 Washing machine is a testament to our focus on simplifying daily tasks through smart technology. We are confident that this series, combining smart technology, powerful performance, and thoughtful design, will redefine the washing experience and become the preferred choice for customers.”

Intelligent Front-Load Washing Machines

The Front Load Washing Machine range marries precision washing with modern aesthetics, achieving exceptional cleaning and energy efficiency. Its core is the AI DD 2.0 technology, which automatically determines the best wash cycle by detecting fabric weight, type, and soil level, ensuring optimal fabric protection.

For hygiene and fabric conditioning, Steam+ technology reduces creases and eliminates allergens. For speed, the TurboWash 360° feature cleans a load thoroughly in just 39 minutes using multi-directional water jets. Adding to convenience, eZDispense provides seamless auto-dosing for nearly 30 washes.

Advertisement

The range integrates LG ThinQ smart connectivity for remote control and monitoring. Furthermore, LG demonstrates its focus on sustainability with a Microplastic Care cycle that helps reduce microplastic emissions by up to 60%. Designed for modern homes, the machines feature a sophisticated, minimalist look with a Digital Dial LCD and a flat tempered glass door, ensuring both elegance and intuitive control.

Washer Dryer and Top Load Options

LG has also launched new Washer Dryer models in larger capacities (20/10 KG & 15/8 KG), providing an efficient All-in-One Wash-Dry solution ideal for high-rise living or homes with limited drying space.

The Top Load Washing Machine combines powerful performance with intelligent fabric care. Its advanced AI DD technology selects the optimal wash pattern from 20,000 combinations based on fabric type and weight. Busy households will appreciate the TurboWash feature, which washes a full load in just 29 minutes. For health-conscious families, Steam with an in-built Heater eliminates up to 99.9% of allergens. This machine also includes LG ThinQ Wi-Fi connectivity for remote scheduling, a durable IPX4-rated control panel, and special modes like Stain Clean and Duvet Mode.

Advertisement

Availability

The new range of front-load washing machine price ranges from Rs 69,990 to 139,990 and the top-loader range starts from Rs 38,990 to 46,990.

The AIDD 2.0 Washing Machines are available in multiple models, ranging from 11kg to 20kg capacities, in premium colours. They can be purchased across major online platforms, offline retail outlets, and LG Brand Stores, with buyers eligible for attractive cashback and special finance offers.