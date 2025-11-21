LG unlocks console-free gaming in India with Xbox app on Smart TVs

LG has launched its new Gaming Portal in India, introducing console-free cloud gaming to millions of Smart TV users. The company says the portal creates a single destination for webOS gaming, offering more than 4,000 cloud-streamed titles and over 600 free-to-play games. The move is headlined by the arrival of the Xbox app on LG Smart TVs, allowing players to stream popular titles directly through the cloud.

The portal brings together content from multiple global gaming partners. Users can browse and launch games instantly, ranging from AAA releases to indie favourites, without purchasing a console. With Xbox Game Pass, a high-speed internet connection and a compatible controller, players can jump into hits such as Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Raji: An Ancient Epic.

“We’re thrilled to bring LG Gaming Portal with Xbox to LG Smart TVs in India,” said Brian Jung, Director at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “The Gaming Portal is designed to make gaming more accessible, convenient, and enjoyable for everyone, from hardcore gamers to casual players.”

LG’s TVs support a range of gaming-focused features, including G-Sync compatibility, up to 165Hz VRR, Intertek-certified 0.1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium and Clear MR 10000 on select models, enhancing performance for fast-moving titles.

The Gaming Portal and Xbox app are rolling out now across compatible 2021 to 2025 LG webOS TVs. Availability will expand through software updates across major Indian cities. Users can access the portal through the LG home screen and begin playing by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass Plans in India

To support the Gaming Portal rollout, Microsoft has detailed three subscription tiers for Indian players. All plans renew automatically unless cancelled and allow users to access their libraries across console, PC and supported cloud devices.

Essential

Get your first month for ₹99, then ₹499 per month

• 50+ games on Xbox console, PC and supported devices

• Stream games, including select games you already own

• Online console multiplayer

• Play and earn up to 25,000 Rewards points a year in the Store with Rewards

• Benefits for games like League of Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone

Premium

Get your first 14 days for ₹99, then ₹699 per month

• 200+ games on Xbox console, PC and supported devices

• New Xbox-published titles join the library within 12 months of launch

• Stream games with shorter wait times, including select owned titles

• Play and earn up to 50,000 Rewards points a year in the Store with Rewards

• Benefits for games like League of Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone

• Online console multiplayer

Ultimate

₹1,389 per month

• 400+ games on Xbox console, PC and supported devices

• New games on day one, including Xbox-published and select third-party titles

• Includes Fortnite Crew, EA Play and Ubisoft+ Classics

• Stream games with shorter wait times, including select owned titles

• Play and earn up to 100,000 Rewards points a year in the Store with Rewards

• Benefits for games like League of Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone

• Online console multiplayer