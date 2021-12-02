LinkedIn rolled out in Hindi to help connect 600 mn people professionally

With an intent to support 600 million Hindi language speakers globally, LinkedIn is now available in the Hindi language. With 82 million members, India is LinkedIn’s second-largest market, and Hindi will be the first Indian regional language on LinkedIn. With the launch of LinkedIn in Hindi, the company aims to break down language barriers, providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers.



“In India, LinkedIn has been mission critical to helping people connect, learn, grow and get hired during the pandemic and in this new world of work we are in. With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in. We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for ‘every’ member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world,” says Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.



The Phase 1 roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi will allow members to access their feed, profile, jobs, messages and create content in Hindi on desktop, and their Android and iOS devices. And as the next step, LinkedIn plans to work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi speaking professionals across industries, including more banking, and government jobs.



“We understand that community and conversations are extremely personal, and so is language. To support more local language content, we will continue to add more Hindi publishers and creators to the platform over the coming months,” wrote Gupta in a blog post.



LinkedIn eyes India as one of its core markets and second-largest market in terms of members after the US, accounting for 82 million members as part of a global community of 800 million members. The company says India’s member base has grown by 20+ million in the past three years (15 per cent year-over-year growth) and it has witnessed a spike in engagement and conversations on the platform since the pandemic.

