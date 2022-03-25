London cops arrest seven people, including teenagers, over Lapsus$ hacks

Some significant headway appears to have been made in the Lapsus$ hacking incident that compromised Okta and Microsoft. According to a BBC News report, the City of London Police have arrested seven individuals, aged between 16 and 21, over connections to Lapsus$. The police did not name the older people facing charges, but shared that they have been released “under investigation”.

“The City of London Police has been conducting an investigation with its partners into members of a hacking group. Seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 have been arrested in connection with this investigation and have all been released under investigation,” Detective Inspector Michael Sullivan said in an emailed statement.

One of the “leaders” of the Lapsus$ operation, as per reports, is a 16-year-old boy from Oxford who goes by the name “Breachbase” or “White”. This teenager has “supposedly made the equivalent of $14 million in Bitcoin up to this point, and was apparently outed after his business partner doxxed him following a dispute”. Other reports mention that researchers have been following him for almost a year and he made multiple mistakes that helped researchers trail his activity online across accounts.

Following the hack, Lapsus$ claimed to have obtained 37GB of Microsoft source code for projects like Cortana, Bing, and mobile apps. Reports have it that hackers also attempted to compromise Okta’s customer support system earlier in January this year and had posted images that “they said showed the company’s internal systems” on their Telegram channel.

While Microsoft acknowledged that the hackers did get limited access to their network, Okta said that they had been hit and some customers might have been affected, but there has been “no hostile action beyond the January incident”.

The arrests that have been made in this current case, as Endgadget points out, won’t necessarily stop Lapsus$. Lapsus$, which calls South America home, has 47,000 members on its Telegram channel, and have also managed to garner a lot of attention for targeting the likes of Microsoft. The group also leaked proprietary information about Nvidia Corp online last month.

As news reports suggest, high-profile cyber attacks into some of the world's big tech firms, which includes the likes of Microsoft, Nvidia, Ubisoft, Okta, Samsung, and Vodafone, has left cybersecurity experts bewildered. Nor do the experts know the reason behind these attacks, although some feel the reason could be notoreity and money.

Unit 42, a research team at Palo Alto Networks, describes Lapsus$ as an attack group that is “motivated by notoriety rather than financial gain”. Unlike other hacking groups, Lapsus$ does not deploy ransomware like other digital extortionists, instead they “manually lay waste to their targets’ networks”.

So while the arrests may deter things for a while, it in all probabilities give rise to copycats.

