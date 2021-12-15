Look Ma, no crease! Oppo Find N with ultra-thin glass launched

The much-awaited Oppo Find N smartphone was launched at the Oppo Inno Day 2021 event on Wednesday. The foldable smartphone has a Flexion Hinge and as showed by Chief Product Officer Pete Lau during the launch event, this leaves virtually no gap between the two sides of the display once it is folded shut. The launch of the Oppo Find N follows the launch of the Oppo Air Glass and the MariSilicon X NPU that took place on Tuesday at the event.

Oppo Find N specs

As Oppo mentioned during the launch, the Oppo Find N comes after four years of R&D and has gone through six generations of prototypes to reach this final version. The smartphone has a 5.49-inch OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio on the outside screen. On the inside, the Oppo Serene Display measures 7.1 inches when unfolded.

The screens support 120Hz refresh rates, offer 1,000 nits of peak brightness along with LPTO technology and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The folding display, as Oppo said, offers 60 per cent more screen area than standard 6.5-inch smartphones and has an 8.4:9 aspect ratio.

Both the screens on the Oppo Find N are rated to deliver 10,240 automatic brightness levels with a built-in ambient sensor and, according to the company, the brightness and the colour calibration between the two screens have been fine-tuned to deliver a consistent, smooth experience.

The Oppo Find N has a 12-layer display structure and features an ultra-thin glass that measures 0.03mm. The company said during the launch that the Find N’s display can survive over 2,00,000 folds and that the device has been tested in -20 degree Celsius.

Most importantly though, for a foldable device, the Oppo Find N promises up to 80 per cent less crease as compared to its competitors, as per German testing firm TUV Rheinland. This is Oppo taking a direct dig at the very obvious crease on Samsung foldables - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3.

Oppo says the feat of almost no crease was achieved due to the Flexion Hinge that has 136 individual parts. The hinge is also what helps create virtually no gap between the panels once the device is folded.

The Oppo Find N can be used in its FlexForm Mode, keeping the phone folded at an angle of 50 degrees and 120 degrees, to be used as a laptop, thanks to the Flexion Hinge. The smartphone also automatically locks the cover display when the inner display is closed to maintain user privacy.

The Oppo Find N has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood and it is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired charging support that promises to power up the phone to 50 per cent in half an hour and 100 per cent in 70 minutes. It also supports 15W AirVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

It has five cameras. There is a triple camera setup on the back that is protected by a ceramic lens plate. The rear camera module includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP with an ultrawide lens and a 13MP with a telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom. There is a 32MP camera on the front screen and another 32MP one on the inner screen.

Oppo has introduced a two-finger split gesture on the Oppo Find N that allows users to open up the multi-screen interface by running two fingers down the centre of the screen. There is also an option to save tasks in a split window on the homescreen as icons -- for example, if you use two apps together in a split-screen format mostly, these can be saved together to launch them faster. The company has said that more than 30,000 apps are compatible with its split-screen format.

There is also a four-finger zoom feature that creates a floating window and the Seamless Relay that will allow users to continue running tasks between the folded and unfolded screens simply by swiping. There is also a split keyboard customisation option to use the unfolded screen in FlexForm Mode. The device has a specially designed virtual keyboard preloaded that supports handwriting and is backed by a word bank for auto prediction.

The Oppo Find N has a feature called Parallel Window mode where users can be on a video call on one side of the foldable display and use the messaging app on the other side. The screen ratio of both sides can be adjusted by performing a dragging gesture.

The Oppo Find N offers enhanced in-car navigation support and the folding display is supported by companies like AutoNavi. There is also a custom split-camera interface where users can take photos on one side and view, share, or delete it from the other side.

The smartphone has X-axis linear motor and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the Oppo Find N include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Oppo Find N.

Oppo Find N price and availability

The Oppo Find N is priced at CNY 7,699 (Rs 92,100 approx) for the 8GB/256GB variant and CNY 8,999 (Rs 1,07,600 approx) for the 12GB/512GB variant. The smartphone will be available in Black, Purple, and White.

The device will open up for pre-bookings in China from December 15 and the sales begin on December 23. The Oppo Find N is going in sale in China only for now, and Oppo is yet to announce the price or availability for other markets.

