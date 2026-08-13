Looking for an AirTag alternative? Google announces an Android-exclusive Pixel Tag Bluetooth tracker

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Google Pixel Tag: How is it better than AirTag?

Unlike other Bluetooth trackers, Google’s Pixel Tag comes with an oval shape and a stainless steel build. It has a built-in speaker for sound to help you locate a lost item, and a physical button to trigger a sound on the connected smartphone. This physical button is something the Pixel Tag has, and Apple's AirTag doesn't. It also offers an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating.

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On the other hand, the Pixel Tag misses out on an attachment point like the AirTag. Hence, to attach it to your keys or bag, you’ll have to buy an additional accessory. Pixel Tag supports Android 9 or newer with Bluetooth 6, and it also offers a replaceable battery.

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Similar to Apple’s Find My network, Android users will be able to keep track of their belongings using the Find My Device network of Android devices. Google also has built-in protections against unwanted tracking. Android phones can alert you when an unfamiliar tracker is travelling with you, while iPhone users can also be warned if a Pixel Tag is detected nearby.

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However, the major highlight of Pixel Tag is Channel Sounding technology, as it offers a more precise way for two Bluetooth devices to measure how far apart they are. This technology uses two key techniques: Phase-Based Ranging (PBR) and Round-Trip Time (RTT). By combining these measurements, the system can determine whether the tracker is, for example, 1 metre, 3 metres or 10 metres away, with much greater precision than simply judging Bluetooth signal strength.

Google Pixel Tag price in India

The Google Pixel Tag will be available at Rs 3,799 for a single, which is slightly higher than Rs 3,790 for AirTag. Google’s four-pack Pixel Tag will cost Rs 12,900. However, the device will be available for sale in November in India.