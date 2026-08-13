Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Looking for an AirTag alternative? Google announces an Android-exclusive Pixel Tag Bluetooth tracker

Looking for an AirTag alternative? Google announces an Android-exclusive Pixel Tag Bluetooth tracker

Similar to Apple’s Find My network, Android users will be able to track their belongings using the Find My Device network.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 10:30 AM IST
Looking for an AirTag alternative? Google announces an Android-exclusive Pixel Tag Bluetooth trackerGoogle's answer to Apple's AirTag: Pixel Tag.

At the annual Made by Google event, the Mountain View giant has launched its first Android-exclusive Bluetooth tracker called “Pixel Tag.” It comes as a worthy Android competitor and alternative to Apple’s AirTag, offering users a simple way to keep track of their belongings while tapping into Google's broader Android ecosystem.

Advertisement

While the price of Pixel Tag and AirTag mostly remains similar, Google has one advanced feature that may give it an edge. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s Pixel Tag.

Must read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold debuts with Tensor G6 chip, Gemini Intelligence, and more: Price starts at…

Google Pixel Tag: How is it better than AirTag?

Unlike other Bluetooth trackers, Google’s Pixel Tag comes with an oval shape and a stainless steel build. It has a built-in speaker for sound to help you locate a lost item, and a physical button to trigger a sound on the connected smartphone. This physical button is something the Pixel Tag has, and Apple's AirTag doesn't. It also offers an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Pixel Tag misses out on an attachment point like the AirTag. Hence, to attach it to your keys or bag, you’ll have to buy an additional accessory. Pixel Tag supports Android 9 or newer with Bluetooth 6, and it also offers a replaceable battery.

Must read: Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro series launched: Brings new HiLight alert, Tensor G6 chip, and more

Similar to Apple’s Find My network, Android users will be able to keep track of their belongings using the Find My Device network of Android devices. Google also has built-in protections against unwanted tracking. Android phones can alert you when an unfamiliar tracker is travelling with you, while iPhone users can also be warned if a Pixel Tag is detected nearby.

Advertisement

However, the major highlight of Pixel Tag is Channel Sounding technology, as it offers a more precise way for two Bluetooth devices to measure how far apart they are. This technology uses two key techniques: Phase-Based Ranging (PBR) and Round-Trip Time (RTT). By combining these measurements, the system can determine whether the tracker is, for example, 1 metre, 3 metres or 10 metres away, with much greater precision than simply judging Bluetooth signal strength.

Google Pixel Tag price in India

The Google Pixel Tag will be available at Rs 3,799 for a single, which is slightly higher than Rs 3,790 for AirTag. Google’s four-pack Pixel Tag will cost Rs 12,900. However, the device will be available for sale in November in India.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more