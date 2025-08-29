Luminous launches portable power products with new EDGE brand, starting at ₹29,999

Luminous Power Technologies has announced the launch of EDGE, a new brand focused on smart, portable energy solutions for India’s mobile and sustainability-conscious consumers.

The first product under the new brand, the EDGE GO 1500, is positioned as India’s first portable power station with an integrated music system. With this, Luminous is making its entry into the portable energy station category.

The EDGE GO 1500 offers 1,200W output, rapid 90-minute charging, and the ability to support more than 90 devices simultaneously. It also features a built-in 90W speaker, two wireless microphones, a guitar port, and Bluetooth connectivity, combining portable energy with entertainment.

According to Luminous, the EDGE brand is aimed at modern consumers who require flexibility for uses such as remote work, outdoor activities, and home backup. The company said the devices are solar-ready, fire-resistant, IP34 splash-protected, and use lithium-ion technology for durability and sustainability.

Preeti Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Luminous Power Technologies, said the launch marked a shift beyond traditional energy products. She described EDGE as “a new category in consumer technology that influences how today’s consumers live, move, and connect”, adding that it combines portability, intelligence, and environmental responsibility.

Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy, Transformation and Marketing Officer at Luminous, said the products would be sold exclusively online through Amazon India and the Luminous eShop, as part of a digital-first strategy. She added that the brand targeted creators and explorers who wanted energy solutions integrated into their lifestyles.

Ganesh Moorthi, Chief Technology Officer at Luminous, said the EDGE GO series uses LiFePO battery technology and will be available in three capacities: 1,200W, 600W, and 300W. The flagship EDGE GO 1500 supports up to 12 devices at once and is designed for both professional and recreational use.

The EDGE GO P-Series will be offered in four variants:

P700 – ₹29,999

P1000 – ₹42,499

P1200 – ₹63,999

EDGE GO 1500 – ₹1,14,999

Amazon India said the partnership with Luminous would ensure availability of the products nationwide, including in remote areas, supported by its delivery and fulfilment infrastructure.

EDGE devices will initially be available online, with offline experiential rollouts planned at a later stage.