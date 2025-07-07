Lumio launches Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors, promising big-screen magic for Indian homes

Bangalore-based consumer tech brand Lumio has unveiled two new home projectors, the Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7, in a move to transform how Indians experience big-screen entertainment. Designed and manufactured in India, both projectors are powered by Google TV, offer certified Netflix support, and are built with a focus on plug-and-play convenience, sleek design, and local after-sales service.

“We see projectors as the next frontier in home entertainment,” said Raghu Reddy, CEO of Circuit House Technologies. “While India’s projector market is small, its potential is massive. The Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 bring the polish of our TVs, Google TV, stunning visuals, and room-filling audio into a portable, easy-to-use package that requires no installation. We’re making projectors accessible, reliable, and joyful, backed by the same nationwide support that made our TVs a success.”

The Arc 5 is tailored for bedrooms, dorms, and travel with a compact 1.33 kg body, 200 ANSI lumens of brightness, 5W speakers enhanced with Dolby Audio, and a projection size of up to 100 inches. The Arc 7, meanwhile, is aimed at larger rooms, offering 400 ANSI lumens and more powerful 2x8W stereo speakers. Both models include Lumio’s proprietary Arclight engine with Full HD 1080p visuals and HDR10 support, enclosed in a sealed, dustproof chassis for long-term durability.

One of the standout features is the STR8 (Smooth Trapezoidal Recalibration) system — a smart combination of auto-keystone correction, obstacle avoidance, and TOF-based autofocus that adjusts the projection in real-time, making setup as easy as plugging in.

Both projectors support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0, and 3.5mm audio out. The bundled Minion Noir remote includes hotkeys for Netflix, YouTube, TLDR, and voice commands via Google Assistant.

An inbuilt app, TLDR, provides curated dashboards for cricket and football fans, as well as streamlined music discovery with YouTube Music integration.

“We’re excited to partner with Lumio to bring these game-changing projectors to Amazon.in,” said Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India. “With nationwide delivery, flexible payment options, and seamless setup services, we’re making premium projection accessible to every Indian home.”

The Lumio Arc 7 will go on sale via Amazon.in starting 12 July 2025 for INR 34,999. Early bird buyers can get it for Rs 29,999 from July 12–14 during Amazon Prime Day. The Arc 5 will arrive in the last week of July for Rs 19,999.

With over 200 service centres across India and a one-year warranty, Lumio is banking on reliability to crack the mid-range projector market, a segment still largely underserved.