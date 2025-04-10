Lumio launches Vision 9 and Vision 7 smart TVs in India; see specs and pricing

Circuit House Technologies, the tech startup behind the new consumer electronics brand Lumio, has announced the launch of its first Smart TVs, the Vision 7 and Vision 9 series, aimed squarely at fixing what it calls the “slow TV epidemic” plaguing Indian households.

“We’ve built the fastest TVs in India to end the Slow TV epidemic once and for all,” says Raghu Reddy, CEO of Circuit House Technologies. “Our vision is simple: technology should spark joy. With Lumio Vision 9 and Vision 7 series, we’re delivering blazing speed, class-leading picture and sound, to give a joyful entertainment experience to Indian consumers”.

The company’s market research points to a persistent issue of slow performance in existing Smart TVs, even as over 60 million units have been sold in the country over the past eight years.

Two Premium Ranges, One Fast Core

Lumio’s new line-up includes the Vision 9, a 55-inch QD-Mini LED TV with 900 nits brightness, and the Vision 7, a QLED series available in 43, 50, and 55-inch sizes. Both are powered by the company’s in-house Flagship Boss Processor, 3GB RAM, and what it calls a “DOPE Display” engine. The aim: fast navigation, vibrant colour, and near-instant response.

The Vision 9 boasts 1,920 mini-LEDs with a quantum dot layer, while the Vision 7 offers up to 114% DCI-P3 colour gamut and colour accuracy with Delta E as low as 1.08.

Both ranges include Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and quad-speaker systems, with support for Google TV, Google Cast, and a TLDR app aimed at sports and music lovers. They’re also bundled with a unique ‘Minion Remote’ that includes a quick access key for the TLDR experience.

Price and Availability

Pre-orders for the Lumio Vision TVs go live on Amazon India from April 23, with introductory pricing:

• Lumio Vision 7 (43”) – ₹29,999

• Lumio Vision 7 (50”) – ₹34,999

• Lumio Vision 7 (55”) – ₹39,999

• Lumio Vision 9 (55”) – ₹59,999

Pre-order customers between April 23–30 will receive a three-year warranty (two-year comprehensive + one-year extended).

The company also claims durability through 60+ quality tests tailored for Indian conditions, and a service network covering over 19,000 pincodes.

Zeba Khan, Director of Consumer Electronics at Amazon India, called Lumio’s debut “a fresh perspective” for the premium TV segment. "We are excited to welcome Lumio to Amazon.in as they enter the premium smart TV category. With nationwide delivery, flexible payment options, and comprehensive installation services, we are making cutting-edge entertainment technology more accessible to our customers," Khan said.