Lumio Vision smart TVs launching in India on 10 April; promise faster, smoother experience

Lumio Vision smart TVs launching in India on 10 April; promise faster, smoother experience

Lumio is a brand founded by former Xiaomi and Flipkart executives, with the aim to revolutionise India's smart TV landscape.

Lumio Smart TVs launching on April 10

Lumio is a homegrown consumer technology startup founded by former Flipkart and Xiaomi executives. The brand was started keeping in mind the pain points that Indian smart TV users face – slow speeds and long loading screens.

Lumio had been teasing their first set of smart TVs for a while, and the brand has just announced that it will be launching new smart TVs on 10 April, 2025. Lumio Vision, as the teaser video mentions, will be the first set of smart TVs from the company.

A few weeks ago, Lumio had organised an on-ground briefing where the company showcased its innovations. It also claims that Lumio TVs are 2x faster than Sony and other leading TVs while loading apps like Netflix or rebooting the TV itself.

During the demo where Lumio had pitted its TV against a Sony Bravia TV, it was considerably faster in loading different applications, leading us to believe that Lumio has addressed a very big pain point for Indian smart TV users. 

The brand is also claiming 12x fewer frame drops in 4K 60fps YouTube video playback, and 2.1x faster wi-fi throughput speeds.

Lumio will launch its first generation smart TVs on Amazon on April 10. Stay tuned for a detailed review.

 

Published on: Apr 02, 2025, 5:58 PM IST
