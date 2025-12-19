LVM3-M6 mission: ISRO announces December 24 launch. Here’s how you can watch it live

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that its next heavy-lift mission, LVM3-M6, is scheduled for launch on December 24, 2025, marking another key milestone in India’s expanding space programme.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO said the launch will take place at 08:54 hours IST from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The space agency also said members of the public will be able to witness the historic liftoff in person by registering online for access to the Launch View Gallery at the spaceport.

“LVM3-M6 Mission Launch Scheduled. The launch of LVM3-M6 is scheduled on 24 December 2025 at 08:54 hrs IST from the Second Launch Pad (SLP), SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The public can witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery, SDSC SHAR by registering online,” ISRO said in its post.

Flagship heavy-lift mission

The LVM3, earlier known as Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk III), is ISRO’s most powerful rocket and a cornerstone of India’s ambitions in human spaceflight and complex deep-space missions. The M6 mission is expected to further validate the vehicle’s reliability and performance, building on previous successful flights.

Standing over 43 metres tall with a lift-off mass of around 640 tonnes, the LVM3 is capable of placing payloads of up to 8,000 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The rocket’s three-stage configuration — featuring two solid strap-on boosters, a liquid core stage, and a cryogenic upper stage — has made it a workhorse for India’s most demanding missions.

Strategic importance

While ISRO has not yet disclosed detailed payload information for LVM3-M6, the mission is seen as part of the agency’s broader roadmap that includes the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, advanced communication satellites, and future space exploration objectives.

Each successive LVM3 mission plays a critical role in refining systems related to crew safety, mission reliability, and launch preparedness — areas that are essential as India moves closer to sending astronauts into space aboard an indigenous launch system.

As the countdown begins for December 24, the LVM3-M6 mission is poised to capture national attention once again, reinforcing India’s position among the world’s leading spacefaring nations and showcasing the steady progress of its indigenous launch capabilities.