Made in India tempered glass with Corning engineering, comes with free replacement warranty

Optiemus Infracom Limited has introduced RhinoTech, which it says is India’s first premium tempered glass screen protector brand made using glass engineered by Corning.

The RhinoTech range, which will be manufactured at Optiemus’ Noida facility, is designed to combine Corning’s glass technology with Optiemus’ local production capabilities. According to the company, the products offer enhanced durability, high clarity and anti-microbial properties, and will be available both in India and in international markets.

The company says this is the first time such advanced screen protection will be made in India, and engineered by Corning. The products also feature a one-year unlimited replacement policy, which Optiemus claims is the first of its kind globally, and a fog mark for authenticity.

Initially aimed at premium smartphones, the RhinoTech line is expected to expand into mid-range and entry-level devices in the coming months. Sales are set to begin in late September 2025 through the official RhinoTech website and authorised retail channels in select cities.

Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Infracom, said the launch aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and aims to transform the fragmented tempered glass market into a more standardised, quality-driven segment.

Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director of Corning India, said the collaboration would give Indian consumers the choice of a locally made product marked as “Engineered by Corning”.

Industry estimates suggest the Indian market for tempered glass screen protectors will reach around 400 million units, worth approximately ₹20,000 crore in 2025. More than 90% of the current supply is imported, and the sector is largely unorganised. In July 2025, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) introduced the world’s first standard for chemically tempered glass screen protectors, aiming to improve quality and consumer trust.