Made in India Twitter-rival Koo enters Brazil with support for Portuguese language

Koo App has entered new global markets. The micro-blogging application, a direct rival to Twitter has been launched in Brazil with the addition of the Portuguese language. With the inclusion of the new app, Koo now supports a total of 11 native languages. The app claims to have witnessed a steep demand for the app within 48 hours of launch.

The company claims the app registered over 1 million downloads in Brazil. It claims that Koo managed to get the top spot on both the Android Play Store and Apple App Store for the last few days. According to Koo, the platform has witnessed 2 million Koos (like Tweets) and 10 million likes within 48 hours, by users in Brazil alone.

Koo has managed to get some high-profile regional celebrities in Brazil. Personalities from Brazil, like Claudia Leitte, Actor Babu Santana, Author Rosana Hermann, News portal Choquei have joined the Koo App. Brazilian YouTuber Felipe Neto has become the most followed account with over 4,50,000 followers in just two days of his joining the platform.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO & Co-founder, Koo, said, "We are very happy to see the kind of love and support Brazil has shown us. It's great to be the top app in both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Brazil within 48 hours of being known in the country. This support is a testimony that we are solving a problem for native language speaking users not only in India, but across the world.”

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo, said “We saw more than a million users from Brazil join Koo in the last 48 hours and with one of the highest engagement ever seen. Brazil is big on social media and speaks Portuguese, the native language. Koo has become a cult brand in Brazil that enjoys an unbelievable fan following. We are proud to have started the movement of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ in the tech product world. We have made Brazil fall in love with India. With every new language and country launched, we will be getting closer to our mission of uniting a world that is divided by language-barriers.”

