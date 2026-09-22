Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Maharashtra takes AI push global; Showcases its innovation ecosystem at global tech conference in Singapore

Maharashtra takes AI push global; Showcases its innovation ecosystem at global tech conference in Singapore

A Maharashtra government delegation met technology leaders, investors and entrepreneurs in Singapore to showcase the state’s AI ecosystem and explore new partnerships.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 4:00 PM IST
Maharashtra takes AI push global; Showcases its innovation ecosystem at global tech conference in SingaporeMaharashtra delegation showcases the state’s AI and startup ecosystem in Singapore.

The Maharashtra government is taking its AI and technology push beyond India. A senior delegation from the state participated in the Tech in Asia Conference in Singapore, where it met more than 1,500 enterprise leaders, AI builders, technology executives, investors and innovators from across the region. The conference focused on the growing use of AI in businesses and how emerging technologies can move from early experiments to wider adoption.

Advertisement

Must Read: ChatGPT tracked down village of lost Punjab pilgrim who reached Bihar after boarding wrong train, helped reunite him with family

For Maharashtra, the event was also an opportunity to showcase its technology and startup ecosystem to a global audience. The delegation discussed possible collaborations in areas including AI, startups, innovation and digital transformation, while highlighting the state’s efforts to support technology-led growth.

Maharashtra talks AI, startups and innovation

The delegation included Virendra Singh, IAS, Secretary of the Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Department, Government of Maharashtra, and Dr Shrikant Patil, CEO of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS). 

Must Read: Nothing's ‘CMF becomes Indian’: CEO Carl Pei explains what this means for sub-brand 

Speaking at the event, Singh talked about the growing role of AI and other emerging technologies in Maharashtra’s development. He also highlighted the state’s technology ecosystem and the opportunities for AI-led growth, along with the government’s role in supporting innovation, investment and the adoption of new technology. He also highlighted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ vision and support for strengthening the state’s technology and AI ecosystem.

Advertisement

Patil spoke about Maharashtra’s efforts to support startups through policy measures, financial incentives and other programmes. He also stressed the need for closer cooperation between the government and industry to help startups grow.

Focus on global partnerships

The delegation also held discussions around possible partnerships with international technology companies, investors, entrepreneurs and enterprise leaders. The talks covered AI, enterprise technology, startups, innovation and digital transformation.

Expressing gratitude towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sudhakar Adapa, Chairman of Ashrayu Media said that the conference allowed Maharashtra to present its technology and innovation ecosystem to a global audience. He also highlighted the opportunity to build connections between the government, industry, startups and investors.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more