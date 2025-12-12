Maharashtra unveils India’s AI-powered fight against cybercrime, powered by Microsoft

The state of Maharashtra is leading India's adoption of advanced technology in law enforcement, today confirming the expansion of the groundbreaking MahaCrimeOS AI platform, developed in partnership with Microsoft. Unveiled at the Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai, the system is set to be rolled out across all 1,100 police stations in the state, following a successful pilot in 23 police stations in Nagpur.

Advertisement

MahaCrimeOS AI, built using Microsoft Foundry technology and powered by Azure OpenAI Service, is a customised investigation platform designed as an AI copilot for police officers. It significantly enhances the capability of law enforcement to combat cybercrime at scale, automating routine investigative tasks from case creation to lead generation.

Developed by CyberEye, an independent software vendor, alongside the state government’s special purpose vehicle, MARVEL (Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enforcement of Reformed Laws), the platform supports officers by instantly creating cases, extracting crucial information across multiple languages, and offering contextual legal guidance. This secure system allows officers to upload various forms of digital evidence, including bank statements and social media screenshots, which the AI processes and files within minutes, drastically reducing manual data entry.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the broader vision for the technology, stating, “Ethical and responsible AI for public good is our core motto. AI has the power to transform by improving efficiency, enhancing quality of life, and delivering true ease of living for every citizen. The vision behind creating MARVEL is to build a platform that partners with global deep-technology leaders to develop AI copilots that can fundamentally transform the way we govern. Our collaboration with Microsoft began with solving complex cybercrime challenges, but its potential is far greater. AI today touches every sphere of human activity, from healthcare and agriculture to industry and governance and we intend to harness this power responsibly to create a more effective, citizen-centric state.”

Advertisement

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia, said: “AI is redefining the future of public safety, and with MAHACrimeOS AI, we’re turning that vision into reality. By combining the scale of Microsoft Azure with cutting-edge AI capabilities, we’re empowering every officer in Maharashtra to investigate faster, smarter, and more securely. This is not just about technology—it’s about building trust, protecting citizens, and setting a new benchmark for digital safety in India.”

The impact of the AI copilot has been transformational. Harssh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural and CEO of MARVEL, said: “MahaCrimeOS AI is redefining how we fight cybercrime—turning complexity into clarity and speed. This platform is not just about faster investigations; it’s about building trust, setting new standards for governance, and creating a model that can scale across India.”

Ram Ganesh, CEO of CyberEye, highlighted the empowering nature of the partnership: “Our collaboration with Microsoft and MARVEL has enabled us to empower cutting-edge officers even in remote parts of the state to solve complex cybercrime investigations with ease and reduced workloads. By leveraging Microsoft’s Technology capabilities, we are helping law enforcement create India’s digital shield, empowering them to protect citizens faster and with confidence.”