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Mahesh Babu invests in Shortgun Games, aims to boost India's global gaming ambitions

Mahesh Babu invests in Shortgun Games, aims to boost India's global gaming ambitions

The partnership reflects an ambition to expand India's presence in the premium gaming industry, which has traditionally seen a significant focus on mobile gaming in the country

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 3:24 PM IST
Mahesh Babu invests in Shortgun Games, aims to boost India's global gaming ambitionsIndian cinema superstar Mahesh Babu has joined Mumbai-based interactive entertainment studio Shortgun Games

Indian cinema superstar Mahesh Babu has joined Mumbai-based interactive entertainment studio Shortgun Games as a strategic investor, marking a collaboration aimed at developing original Indian video game franchises for global audiences. The partnership will focus on premium PC and console titles, with the studio’s upcoming action-adventure game, Project Takedown, at the centre of its plans.

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Announced on November 3, 2026, the collaboration brings together Mahesh Babu and Shortgun Games co-founders Jeet Chandan and Vidhit Mehta. The venture aims to create original intellectual properties (IPs) designed for platforms such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a focus on international markets, including North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

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The partnership reflects an ambition to expand India's presence in the premium gaming industry, which has traditionally seen a significant focus on mobile gaming in the country. Shortgun Games aims to demonstrate that Indian developers can create high-quality gaming experiences featuring cinematic storytelling, detailed virtual environments and engaging gameplay for international audiences.

What is Project Takedown?

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Project Takedown is described as a high-budget, narrative-driven action-adventure game intended to compete in the global gaming market. The project will combine cinematic storytelling with action-oriented gameplay, with the studio targeting the expectations of players on modern PC and console platforms.

To strengthen the game's combat design, Shortgun Games has brought on Indian action director Vicky Arora, whose credits include films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, RRR and Tanaav. Arora's team is overseeing motion-capture choreography, combat pre-visualisation and physical stunt mechanics.

The studio plans to integrate live-action stunt techniques into the digital character development process to create realistic and dynamic combat sequences. The approach is intended to deliver an action experience comparable to the production standards associated with leading international game studios.

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Mahesh Babu backs India's gaming ambitions

Explaining his decision to join the venture, Mahesh Babu highlighted the potential of interactive entertainment to bring together storytelling, technology and global culture. He said India had considerable creative potential and that the time was right to develop original characters and cinematic worlds that could connect with audiences worldwide.

Shortgun Games co-founder Vidhit Mehta described the actor's involvement as a significant milestone for the studio, saying his understanding of storytelling and audience engagement would strengthen its vision. Fellow co-founder Jeet Chandan said the partnership would support the company's efforts to expand its technical capabilities, develop creative talent and build franchises that transcend regional boundaries.

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Published on: Nov 3, 2026 3:24 PM IST
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