Mahindra launches XEV 9S, India’s new electric 7-seater SUV starting at ₹19.95 lakh

Mahindra has introduced the XEV 9S, its first electric-origin 7-seater SUV developed on the INGLO platform. The model arrives as a spacious, family-focused EV designed to appeal to buyers looking for comfort, practicality and advanced technology in an electric format.

Unveiled in Bengaluru, the XEV 9S will be available in six variants with prices starting at ₹19.95 lakh. Bookings open on 14 January 2026 and deliveries begin on 23 January 2026. The lineup includes configurations with a 70 kWh battery and a top-end Pack Three Above 79 kWh variant priced at ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra positions the XEV 9S as a spacious alternative to both electric and internal-combustion SUVs. The company highlights the cabin’s focus on comfort, quietness and versatility, paired with a three-row electric-first layout.

R Velusamy, President of Automotive Business at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We have always believed that technology is meaningful only when it expands human possibility. The XEV 9S built on the INGLO electric origin platform does exactly that by creatin space – more than anyone else and gives a smooth and noise free ride. THE MAIA brain enables many of its high tech features, making it the most advanced offering for its price.”

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, added, “The future of Indian mobility will belong to brands that don’t just electrify vehicles, but reimagine categories. With the XEV 9S, we’re not just playing in the EV segment, we’re expanding it.”

Pratap Bose, Chief Design and Creative Officer, said, “Designing the XEV 9S wasn’t about adding lines to a surface, it was about shaping a feeling. We wanted it to feel like stepping into a personal sanctuary, yet one that carries the pulse of modern India.”

Mahindra claims the XEV 9S delivers the biggest cabin in its class with 4076 litres of space across the first and second rows, along with a 527-litre boot. There is also a 150-litre frunk, a rarity in this segment.

The SUV features a panoramic skyroof, large screens across the dashboard, premium upholstery options and a quiet cabin supported by acoustic laminated glass.

The XEV 9S uses Mahindra’s INGLO architecture and MAIA intelligent systems, offering:

• 70 kWh or 79 kWh advanced LFP battery

• Lifetime battery warranty

• Real-world range of up to 500 km

• Fast charging from 20 to 80 percent in 20 minutes (DC)

• Up to 210 kW power and 380 Nm torque

• 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds

• 202 km/h top speed

Suspension is handled by intelligent adaptive dampers with i-Link and a 5-link rear setup.

The SUV includes over 140 connected features, digital key support, user profiles, live view security, and a BYOD system for in-car entertainment. Top variants come with Qualcomm’s 8295 chipset, dual wireless charging, and AutoPark Assist.

Safety features include:

• Up to 7 airbags

• L2+ ADAS with 5 radars and 1 camera

• Driver monitoring system

• 360-degree camera

• Blind spot detection

• High stiffness body structure

Key interior features include:

• Ventilated seats in first and second rows

• Powered boss mode

• Reclining and sliding second row

• Dual zone climate control

• Sunshades for second row windows

• Lounge desk

• Camp, Pet and Keep climate modes

Variants, pricing and availability

Prices begin at ₹19.95 lakh for the entry variant and go up to ₹29.45 lakh for the Pack Three Above model. Buyers can add their preference from 14 December 2025, with test drives beginning on 5 January 2026.

Bookings start on 14 January 2026 and customer deliveries commence from 23 January 2026.