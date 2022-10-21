'Major setback for Indian users': Google responds to CCI's Rs 1338 crore fine

Google has responded to CCI's decision to fine the search giant with a sum of Rs 1,338 crore for "anti-competitive practices". The company is reviewing the allegations made by CCI and will be evaluating its next steps. The American tech giant claimed that this is a "major setback for consumers and businesses".

A Google spokesperson told Business Today that the new CCI order will end up being a setback for Indian users. The spokesperson said, "The CCI's decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians who trust Android's security features, and raising the cost of mobile devices for Indians."

The search giant believes that both Google and Android have created more choices for everyone and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world.

On Thursday, CCI issue a public statement announcing the Rs 1,337.6 crore fine on the search giant. The statement also issued a deadline for the company to modify its conduct within the given timeline. CCI has accused Google of abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

A penalty of Rs 1338 crore is a fraction of what the the company has paid in fines to other governments in the past. However, the changes demanded by the governing body can spell disaster for the search giant in the country.

Some of the crucial changes demanded by the CCI include: