Making ChatGPT do all your homework? OpenAI brings new tool to detect AI-generated text

ChatGPT's creator OpenAI has taken a big step towards countering the issue of copying AI-generated text. The new tool has been named AI Text Classifier. The creators trained the classifier to distinguish between text written by a human and text written by AIs. While the new tool has a lot of promise, the creators at OpenAI acknowledge that it may not be perfect.

The creators claim that it is impossible to reliably detect all AI-written text, but the AI Classifiers can provide helpful information against false claims that AI-generated text was written by a human for example, running automated misinformation campaigns, using AI tools for academic dishonesty, and positioning an AI chatbot as a human.

They have clearly stated that the classifier is not fully reliable. According to the company blog, the classifier correctly identifies 26 percent of AI-written text (true positives) as “likely AI-written,” while incorrectly labeling human-written text as AI-written 9 percent of the time (false positives). The company's classifier’s reliability typically improves as the length of the input text increases. However, the creators claim that the new classifier is significantly more reliable on text from more recent AI systems.

The classifier is publicly available and users can offer feedback. The "imperfect tool" for detection of AI-generated text will continue to get better according to the creators at OpenAI.

A tool for Educators

Educators all over the world have shown growing concerns about the new ChatGPT AI and its capability to offer high-quality, human-like text. The AI was not only able to pass exams for lawyers and managers but also medical professionals. The creators have also acknowledged this issue.

The creators state, "We recognize that identifying AI-written text has been an important point of discussion among educators, and equally important is recognizing the limits and impacts of AI generated text classifiers in the classroom. We have developed a preliminary resource on the use of ChatGPT for educators, which outlines some of the uses and associated limitations and considerations. While this resource is focused on educators, we expect our classifier and associated classifier tools to have an impact on journalists, mis/dis-information researchers, and other groups."

Limitations of new AI Text Classifier