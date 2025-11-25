Malaysia to ban social media for under-16s starting 2026

Malaysia is implementing a significant policy shift in its digital regulations, announcing plans to prohibit social media use for anyone under the age of 16 starting from 2026. This move positions Malaysia among a growing number of countries globally that are seeking to limit access to digital platforms due to serious child safety concerns.

Advertisement

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the plan on Sunday, November 23, 2025. He stated that the government is currently reviewing the age restriction mechanisms being used in Australia and other nations. The objective is clear: to protect the country's youth from online harms such as cyberbullying, financial scams, and child sexual abuse.

The Minister expressed a clear expectation for technology firms, saying, "We hope by next year that social media platforms will comply with the government's decision to bar those under the age of 16 from opening user accounts.”

This decision comes amid a major global concern regarding the effects of social media on children's health. Companies including TikTok, Snapchat, Google, and Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) are currently facing lawsuits in the United States over their alleged role in worsening a youth mental health crisis.

Advertisement

Malaysia’s approach mirrors the actions of others. Australia’s ban on teenagers is set to deactivate accounts for users under 16 years of age next month, a move being watched closely by regulators worldwide. Additionally, European countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, and Greece, are jointly testing an age verification app template.

Malaysia's neighbour, Indonesia, had also planned to set a minimum social media age, though it later implemented less strict rules focused on filtering harmful content and imposing stronger age verification.

The Malaysian government has recently increased scrutiny on social media companies in response to what it claims is a rise in harmful content, particularly concerning online gambling and posts related to race, religion, and royalty. Furthermore, a new regulation that took effect in January requires platforms and messaging services with over eight million Malaysian users to obtain a licence.