Man caught with 100 iPhone X worth Rs 85 lakh after luggage scan at Delhi Airport

A man was held by the customs at the Delhi airport on Friday. According to an official, he was allegedly trying to smuggle 100 iPhone X handsets.

The 53-year-old man was on his way back from Dubai on Friday when he was intercepted by the customs.

The Additional Commissioner of Customs at the Delhi Airport, Amandeep Singh said that hundred iPhone X worth of Rs 85.65 lakh were seized from his luggage, after a search.

Apple recently revealed its quarterly earnings and the iPhone X, its most-expensive phone has been its best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2018. While the iPhone 8 has sold 12.5 million units, the iPhone 8 Plus has 8.3 million units under its credit.

Apple has been working hard to capture a significant market share in India. India is the third largest smartphone market in the world and Tim Cook, Apple CEO recently mentioned about the potential in the Indian market.

In the global market, for the quarter ending March 31, 2018, the quarterly revenue for Apple was $61.1 billion, a 16 per cent revenue growth.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular went up for pre-orders last week in collaboration with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Apple is working hard with the networks to get a good market share in the India. Apple has been aggressive in India in the last couple of years.

All its products are launched in India almost along with the US, launching most of its hardware within a month or two of the global launch.

Tim Cook mentioned that India is an important growth market for the company. The iPhone X in India starts at a whopping Rs 83,750.