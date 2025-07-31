Mark Zuckerberg says if you don't wear AI glasses, you will be at a disadvantage in future

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has doubled down on his vision that AI-powered smart glasses will soon become the primary way people interact with artificial intelligence. Speaking during Meta’s Q2 2025 earnings call and in a new blog post on “superintelligence,” Zuckerberg argued that those not using AI-integrated glasses could find themselves at a “significant cognitive disadvantage” in the near future.

“I continue to think that glasses are basically going to be the ideal form factor for AI,” he said, explaining that such devices allow AI to see, hear, and communicate with the user throughout the day. He also hinted at Meta’s future plans, which include adding displays to glasses to deliver richer, possibly holographic, experiences, as seen in the company’s upcoming Orion AR glasses.

Meta has already launched two lines of smart glasses: Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta, both of which let users take photos and videos, stream music, and interact with Meta AI, including asking questions about what they’re seeing. These devices have seen growing consumer interest, with sales of Ray-Ban Meta glasses more than tripling year-on-year, according to partner EssilorLuxottica.

Despite this momentum, Meta’s Reality Labs division, which oversees its AI and AR development, reported an operating loss of $4.53 billion in Q2. Since 2020, the division has accumulated losses nearing $70 billion. Zuckerberg defended the spending, framing it as a long-term bet on the next wave of consumer computing.

The broader industry is also moving in a similar direction. OpenAI recently acquired a startup founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive in a $6.5 billion deal to develop new AI-powered consumer hardware. Other companies have explored alternative formats like wearable pins and pendants too.

While the dominant form factor for AI devices remains up for debate, Zuckerberg is placing his bet on eyewear, a familiar and socially acceptable accessory that could seamlessly integrate AI into daily life.