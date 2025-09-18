Maruti Suzuki brings Dolby Atmos audio to Victoris SUV

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with Dolby Laboratories to introduce Dolby Atmos technology in its newly launched Victoris SUV, making it the first vehicle from the company in India to feature the immersive audio experience.

The Victoris, positioned in the mid-size SUV segment, integrates Dolby Atmos with an eight-speaker Infinity by Harman system. According to the companies, the technology enhances in-car entertainment by delivering multidimensional sound that improves clarity, depth and detail across all seating positions.

Dolby Atmos, which has been increasingly adopted across smartphones, televisions and cinemas, is designed to provide a more immersive experience for music, podcasts and streaming content. In the Victoris, it is paired with Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Pro X infotainment system, which supports over-the-air updates, access to more than 35 apps and connectivity for OTT platforms.

The Victoris also comes equipped with other premium features, including Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a powered tailgate. Maruti Suzuki said the SUV has been conceptualised to appeal to younger buyers who view cars as an extension of their lifestyle.

Karan Grover, Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships, IMEA at Dolby Laboratories, said the collaboration with Maruti Suzuki marks an important step in expanding access to Dolby Atmos in India. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, added that the feature contributes to a “theatre on wheels” experience for passengers.