Massive crowd greets Elon Musk with 'boos' at comedy show, see how he reacted

Elon Musk was a known figure in the business and automotive world until a few years back. However, his Twitter acquisition has made him a household name. The popularity is not all good, however. Musk recently walked onto a stage with a famous comedian, Dave Chappelle, only to be 'booed' by a massive crowd for a significant period at the show's beginning.

Dave Chappelle is a popular comedian who has also been a friend of Elon Musk. His show was being hosted in San Francisco, home to Twitter HQ as well. As expected, many attendees managed to capture the moment on camera.

“You weren’t expecting this, were you?” Elon Musk booed relentlessly for several minutes when introduced at Dave Chappelle’s show in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/fJtAZPzqJx December 12, 2022

Elon Musk responded to the videos, according to a report by The Verge, saying that according to him it was only 10 per cent boos and 90 per cent cheering. In the same tweet, he blamed San Francisco's 'unhinged leftists'. Musk's tweet has been deleted. The report also claims that many of the tweets that shared the video were deleted from Twitter, raising the eyebrows of free-speech advocates.

What led to this moment?

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October. In the first week of ownership, Musk made some sweeping changes. On the first day, he fired the top executives at the company. He then laid off almost half of the employees. In some countries, Twitter even had to shut shop. In India, the company fired more than 90 per cent of the entire workforce.

Elon Musk also brought some controversial personalities back to the platform, including former US president Donald Trump. He also revealed a lot of internal documents about Twitter 1.0 via journalists, under the title 'Twitter Files'.

