Massive data breach exposes over 184 Million passwords: Banks, social media, govt platforms affected

In one of the largest known breaches of its kind, more than 184 million passwords tied to major tech platforms, financial institutions, health services, and even government portals have been exposed in a massive data leak. The breach was discovered by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler, who found an unsecured, unencrypted database accessible online containing email addresses, passwords, authorisation URLs, and login credentials, all stored in plain text.

The exposed data spans popular platforms such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Instagram, and Snapchat, but the implications go far beyond social media. Login credentials for bank accounts, health portals, corporate systems, and government services were also included, raising serious concerns about fraud, identity theft, and national security.

Fowler believes the data was likely harvested using infostealing malware, such as Lumma Stealer, which is a malicious software that silently infects devices to collect sensitive information like usernames, passwords, and financial details. Once obtained, this data is commonly sold on the dark web, where cybercriminals exploit it for various malicious purposes, including online scams and ransomware attacks.

Alarmingly, the database was not protected or encrypted, meaning anyone who stumbled upon it could easily access the information. Fowler alerted the hosting provider, which swiftly restricted access, but the company declined to disclose who had uploaded the data.

To verify the authenticity of the breach, Fowler reached out to several individuals whose credentials appeared in the database. Many confirmed that the leaked information was genuine. The dataset also included business login details, posing additional risks such as corporate espionage, stolen intellectual property, and the spread of ransomware.

Cybersecurity experts are urging people to take immediate steps to protect themselves, especially those who reuse passwords across multiple platforms. If one account is compromised, hackers can quickly try the same credentials elsewhere, potentially gaining broader access to a victim's digital life.

How to Protect Yourself

While no one is completely immune to data breaches, individuals can reduce their risk by:

Using strong, unique passwords for every account

Enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) wherever possible

Regularly updating passwords

Using tools like Google’s Password Checkup, which can alert users if their credentials have been leaked online

This breach serves as a stark reminder of the importance of digital hygiene, especially in a world where a single exposed password can lead to cascading consequences across personal, financial, and professional domains.